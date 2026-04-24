Missed Chris Brown & Usher Presale Tickets? You’re Not Alone

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

If you tried to grab tickets for Chris Brown and Usher’s upcoming “The R&B Tour” and came up empty, you’re definitely not the only one.

Fans across the country flooded presale access this week, and demand hit overwhelming levels almost instantly.

Massive Queues and Glitches

For many fans, just getting into the queue was a challenge.

Some reported seeing over 100,000 people ahead of them while waiting for tickets. Others said they were kicked out of the system entirely before even getting a chance to buy.

Prices Skyrocket Fast

Even for those who made it through, prices were another shock.

For the Charlotte shows, tickets in the 100-level sections were reportedly going for $500+, while floor seats climbed past $1,000.

The most affordable options? Still sitting in the high $100 range, and that was for the nosebleeds.

Cities Selling Out Quickly

Major cities, including Atlanta, saw tickets disappear almost immediately during presale.

The combination of two R&B heavyweights, a stadium tour, and limited dates created a perfect storm of demand.

Because of the overwhelming response, organizers added seven additional dates to the tour to try to meet demand.

Even with the added shows, tickets continue to move quickly.

This tour marks a major moment for both artists.

Usher is coming off a highly successful run, while Chris Brown continues to dominate on the live performance side. Bringing them together for one tour instantly made it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

If you didn’t get tickets during presale, you’re in the same boat as thousands of other fans.

With added dates and general sale still ahead, there’s still a chance when general tickets drop on Monday.

Follow the author, RoyalTea, on Instagram @therealroyaltea.