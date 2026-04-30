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Her Legacy

What to Wear to “Her Legacy” This Saturday with Tina Knowles

Wondering what to wear to Her Legacy this weekend? Check this guide out!

Published on April 30, 2026

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Elev8 Trailblazers
Source: Christopher Cavanaugh / iOne Digital/Christopher Cavanaugh

Her Legacy is happening this Saturday, May 2 at the Sheraton Imperial in Durham, and a lot of ladies are asking the same question… what do I wear?

With icons like Tina Knowles and Cathy Hughes in the building, the vibe is elevated, intentional, and polished. Unfortunately, the weather won’t be on our side; rainy and in the high 50s. Even with the yucky weather, there are still ways to make sure your outfit balances style, comfort, and class.

Here are some go-to looks that will fit the moment perfectly.

Seersuckers & Sundresses
Source: Larry Johnson / Larry Johnson

Soft Luxe Chic

This is your effortless, feminine look that still feels put together.

  • Midi or knee-length dresses
  • Soft fabrics like satin, knit, or cotton blends
  • A light coat, trench, or cardigan
  • Heels, ankle boots, or sleek flats

This look says “I didn’t try too hard,” but still looks polished enough for a room full of powerful women.

Olivia Coral Blazer and Pants
Source: Oliva Coral Blazer And Pants / Courtesy of FashionToFigure.com

Power Muse (Boss Babe Energy)

If you want to step in with presence, this is the look.

  • Tailored blazer sets
  • Wide-leg trousers or a fitted skirt
  • A statement blouse or structured top
  • Heels or pointed-toe boots

This is confident, clean, and perfect for an event centered around legacy, leadership, and impact.

Elevated Casual

If you want to keep it relaxed but still stylish, this is your lane.

  • Dark denim or tailored pants
  • A nice blouse or fitted top
  • A blazer or structured jacket
  • Heeled boots or clean sneakers

It’s comfortable, but still intentional. You won’t feel overdressed or underdressed.

Ella Lisque Polka Dot Ruffle Dress
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Statement Sophisticate

  • Bold colors or monochrome looks
  • Unique silhouettes
  • Statement heels or accessories
  • Clean, confident styling


However you come this Saturday, come feeling like you’re HER… because you are! It’s Her Legacy!

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