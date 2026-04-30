What to Wear to “Her Legacy” This Saturday with Tina Knowles

Source: Christopher Cavanaugh / iOne Digital/Christopher Cavanaugh

Her Legacy is happening this Saturday, May 2 at the Sheraton Imperial in Durham, and a lot of ladies are asking the same question… what do I wear?

With icons like Tina Knowles and Cathy Hughes in the building, the vibe is elevated, intentional, and polished. Unfortunately, the weather won’t be on our side; rainy and in the high 50s. Even with the yucky weather, there are still ways to make sure your outfit balances style, comfort, and class.

Here are some go-to looks that will fit the moment perfectly.

Source: Larry Johnson / Larry Johnson

Soft Luxe Chic

This is your effortless, feminine look that still feels put together.

Midi or knee-length dresses

Soft fabrics like satin, knit, or cotton blends

A light coat, trench, or cardigan

Heels, ankle boots, or sleek flats

This look says “I didn’t try too hard,” but still looks polished enough for a room full of powerful women.

Source: Oliva Coral Blazer And Pants / Courtesy of FashionToFigure.com

Power Muse (Boss Babe Energy)

If you want to step in with presence, this is the look.

Tailored blazer sets

Wide-leg trousers or a fitted skirt

A statement blouse or structured top

Heels or pointed-toe boots

This is confident, clean, and perfect for an event centered around legacy, leadership, and impact.

Elevated Casual

If you want to keep it relaxed but still stylish, this is your lane.

Dark denim or tailored pants

A nice blouse or fitted top

A blazer or structured jacket

Heeled boots or clean sneakers

It’s comfortable, but still intentional. You won’t feel overdressed or underdressed.

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Statement Sophisticate

Bold colors or monochrome looks

Unique silhouettes

Statement heels or accessories

Clean, confident styling



However you come this Saturday, come feeling like you’re HER… because you are! It’s Her Legacy!