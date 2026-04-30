What to Wear to “Her Legacy” This Saturday with Tina Knowles
Her Legacy is happening this Saturday, May 2 at the Sheraton Imperial in Durham, and a lot of ladies are asking the same question… what do I wear?
With icons like Tina Knowles and Cathy Hughes in the building, the vibe is elevated, intentional, and polished. Unfortunately, the weather won’t be on our side; rainy and in the high 50s. Even with the yucky weather, there are still ways to make sure your outfit balances style, comfort, and class.
Here are some go-to looks that will fit the moment perfectly.
Soft Luxe Chic
This is your effortless, feminine look that still feels put together.
- Midi or knee-length dresses
- Soft fabrics like satin, knit, or cotton blends
- A light coat, trench, or cardigan
- Heels, ankle boots, or sleek flats
This look says “I didn’t try too hard,” but still looks polished enough for a room full of powerful women.
Power Muse (Boss Babe Energy)
If you want to step in with presence, this is the look.
- Tailored blazer sets
- Wide-leg trousers or a fitted skirt
- A statement blouse or structured top
- Heels or pointed-toe boots
This is confident, clean, and perfect for an event centered around legacy, leadership, and impact.
Elevated Casual
If you want to keep it relaxed but still stylish, this is your lane.
- Dark denim or tailored pants
- A nice blouse or fitted top
- A blazer or structured jacket
- Heeled boots or clean sneakers
It’s comfortable, but still intentional. You won’t feel overdressed or underdressed.
Statement Sophisticate
- Bold colors or monochrome looks
- Unique silhouettes
- Statement heels or accessories
- Clean, confident styling
However you come this Saturday, come feeling like you’re HER… because you are! It’s Her Legacy!