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Gas Prices Surge in NC, Raleigh Hits 4-Year High

Gas prices are rising nationwide, with Raleigh hitting a four-year high as global tensions push oil costs higher.

Published on April 30, 2026

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Gasolina alcanza casi 5 dólares por galón en Indiana
Source: Canva/radioone / Source: Canva/Radioone

Drivers across the country are feeling the pressure as gas prices continue to climb, and North Carolina is no exception.

According to AAA, the national average for gas has reached $4.30 per gallon as of April 30. While North Carolina remains slightly lower at $4.02, prices are still hitting hard locally. In Raleigh, the average has climbed to $4.12, marking the highest level in four years.

This is also the first time in four years that the national average has gone above $4 a gallon.

How Fast Prices Are Rising

The increase has been steady but significant.

  • At the start of the conflict, Raleigh drivers were paying around $2.83 per gallon
  • By March, prices jumped to $3.80
  • Just two weeks ago, on April 16, it was $3.90
  • Now, it’s over $4.10

That rapid climb is something drivers are noticing in real time.

“I’m at $70 to fill my car up – literally,” said one driver, Charla Outlaw. “I’ve started taking pictures of it because people tell me there’s no way. And I’m like, yeah, it’s really $70 to fill my car up, and that’s unbelievable.”

What’s Driving the Increase

Much of the spike is tied to rising oil prices.

Brent crude oil recently surged past $125 per barrel, pushing fuel costs higher across the board. Global tensions have also disrupted supply, especially in key areas responsible for transporting oil.

One major concern is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route where nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through. Ongoing instability in that region has slowed movement and raised concerns about future supply.

With fewer shipments moving freely, prices continue to rise.

The Bottom Line

Gas prices are climbing quickly, and drivers in Raleigh are now paying the highest rates they’ve seen in years.

As global tensions continue and oil markets remain unstable, there’s no clear sign that relief at the pump is coming anytime soon.

Read the full story here.

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