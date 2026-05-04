Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Ice Spice Teams Up With Wendy's After Micky D's Squabble

Ice Spice Teams With Wendy’s For New Commercial Spot Following Her Fight At McDonald’s

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Leave it to Ice Spice to turn a random fight in a McDonald’s into a marketing gig for a rival fast-food joint in just a matter of weeks.

Just last month, a video of Ice Spice throwing hands with a fan inside and outside a McDonald’s in Los Angeles was the talk of the social media town, as it was the first time fans witnessed Ice Spice get down for her crown and actually hold her own. Not too long after that, she took to X to share the same video with a caption that read “this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”

Smelling a promotional opportunity, Wendy’s decided to capitalize on the shoutout and enlisted the talents of the “Munch” rapper to help them hawk their “upgraded” beloved Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The collaboration did not disappoint. In the new promotional spot, Ice Spice shows off Wendy’s new and improved Spicy Chicken Sandwich while daydreaming about getting an iced-out “Ice Spicy” piece and even getting “Ice Spicy” tattooed on her neck.

With the backlash that Wendy’s has been getting after its chairman was outed as pro-Trump and Ice Spice’s music career not being what it was just a few years ago, they both really needed this. Just sayin’.

Not to mention, we’re sure this means Ice Spice will get the VIP treatment at every Wendy’s restaurant, which will ensure that she never downsizes to those Ozempic levels that had fans worrying about her health not that long ago. We all love thick Ice Spice over thin Ice Spice.

Check out Ice Spice’s new Wendy’s spot below. And let us know your thoughts on this collaboration and, if you’ll be trying Wendy’s new and improved Spicy Chicken Sandwich, in the comments section.

Ice Spice Teams With Wendy’s For New Commercial Spot Following Her Fight At McDonald’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
21 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Reality Star Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Slammed For Blaming Joe Biden & Pete Buttigieg For Spirit Airlines Shutting Down

23:08
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Xscape Is Returning Home For Mother's Day Celebration

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Knicks Vs. Sixers: How This Rivalry Got Personal Again

Her Legacy  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Tina Knowles Shares Wisdom on Legacy, Motherhood & Self-Care at Her Legacy

12 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Shedeur Recreates Legendary Deion Sanders Photo To Celebrate College Graduation

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown’s Home

Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

Ice Spice Teams With Wendy’s For New Commercial Spot Following Her Fight At McDonald’s

16 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Real Boston Richey Clears Up Allegations From Ex Regarding Strap-On & Abuse

19 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Fernando Mendoza To Skip White House Visit Because It’s Not “A Good Look” & Social Media Reacts

Her Legacy  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Kimberly Michelle Shares Her Journey After Her Legacy Performance

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close