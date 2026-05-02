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Druski Tapped To Host 2026 BET Awards

The social media star has made it all the way to the biggest awards stage.

Published on May 2, 2026

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Druski is all the way up. The social media star turned comedian and actor is now getting on one of his biggest stages as host of the 2026 BET Awards.

“I told BET if I’m hosting, we’re going to do this my way,” Druski said in a BET promo on his social media platforms. “Number one, Jamie Foxx, take that big-ass hat off. Rule number two, Sexyy Red, no leggings, rompers or bodysuits. No wrestlers on the red carpet – Black suit and tie.

He continued, “Rule number three, YN’s, take the ski mask off. Stop! Stop it. Rule number four, mega-pastors, listen, I know you’re on my back right now. I’ve been getting the DM’s and threats; just leave it up to God. We gon’ lock them doors and can’t nobody get out. Welcome to the 2026 BET Awards.”

Foxx cosigned the joke and Druski, saying in the comments, “You gon kill it, and I got a hat for u.”

Druski, 31, becomes the youngest host of the Awards, which airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. EST. Kevin Hart previously held that distinction.

The Maryland-born, Georgia-based comedian got his start on social media in 2017, developing a following for his humorous skits. Over time, he built his brand to over 31 million followers across IG, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch.

“As one of the most exciting and influential comedic voices of his generation, Druski brings a unique ability to connect with audiences through humor that feels both fresh and deeply rooted in culture,” Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in a statement.

No announcements have yet been made about nominees or performers.

The 2026 Awards will be simulcast on multiple channels – BET, BET HER, CMT, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, POP, VH1, Comedy Central and TV Land on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Druski Tapped To Host 2026 BET Awards was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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