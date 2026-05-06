Rapper Iron Lunggs Claims Fayetteville’s Throne with Bold Bars

Source: Radio One Raleigh / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Fayetteville music artist Iron Lunggs made a strong statement during her recent appearance on DJ Remedy’s Freestyles podcast, bringing confidence, personality, and sharp bars to the mic. From the start, she made it clear that her new project, Class in Session, is about setting the record straight. As she told Remedy, “It’s really to school a couple on a few things that they think they know that they don’t know.”

That same energy carried through the full interview. Iron Lunggs shared that while she has been rapping for years, she has been seriously pushing her music career for the last five.

“I’ve been rapping since legit, but taking it seriously, I say I’ve been pushing hard for five years,” she said. That steady grind has helped shape her voice and sharpen her sound.

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She also opened up about how she got her name. According to Iron Lunggs, the nickname came from her ability to keep freestyling without running out of breath.

“I’m the type where I can keep going and keep going and I don’t get tired,” she said. “Then he was like, ‘Damn, Iron Lungs.’” The name stuck, and so did the work ethic behind it.

When Remedy asked about her style, Iron Lunggs explained that her sound has grown over time. She said she once saw herself as “the female Wiz Khalifa,” but life experience pushed her in a new direction. “I just became me,” she said. That growth shows in both her delivery and her focus.

Her studio process is just as direct.

“I always write my song before I get to the studio,” she said. “When I’m in there, I’m locked in.”

That discipline is part of why she speaks so boldly about her place in the city. In one of the interview’s biggest moments, she declared, “Everybody know I’m the hottest female in Fayetteville, North Carolina.”