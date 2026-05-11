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Pete Davidson Takes Shot At Kanye West During Kevin Hart Roast

Pete Davidson cracked a joked aimed at Kanye West during The Roast of Kevin Hart, and yeah, here we go again.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Pete Davidson cracked a joked aimed at Kanye West during The Roast of Kevin Hart, and yeah, here we go again.

Pete and Ye got history, we all know that. For a minute, it seemed like both sides had cooled sending shots. That changed real quick when the comedian hit the stage and let the whole clip fly.

During the roast, Davidson took aim at multiple targets, including Charlie Kirk, Tony Hinchcliffe, Lizzo, and a familiar op, Kanye.

Recalling their past issues, Pete said, “I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.”

What might sound like a wild one-liner hits a little different considering the history between the two. Back in 2022, Davidson dated Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, which sent things into overdrive. Ye crashed out on Pete publicly, calling him every name in the book and even giving him the nickname “Skete.”

Pete’s joke also appeared to reference Kanye’s past antisemitic remarks from 2022, comments he later addressed in a public apology. Stating he is now accountability and change.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

Incoming Ye rant…

Pete Davidson Takes Shot At Kanye West During Kevin Hart Roast was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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