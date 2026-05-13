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Chris Brown Responds to Critic Calling His Album “A Piece of S***”

Chris Brown is firing back after a critic called his new album BROWN “a piece of s***,” making it clear he’s unbothered by the backlash.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Chlöe Bailey and Chris Brown
Source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/ / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Chris Brown is clapping back after a brutal review of his new album BROWN went viral online this week.

The controversy started after Pitchfork published a harsh review of Brown’s latest project, calling the album “a real piece of s***” and criticizing both the music and Brown’s public image. The review gave the album a shockingly low 1.3/10 score and accused the singer of making “soulless, hit-chasing music.”

Brown didn’t stay quiet for long.

In an Instagram video posted shortly after the review began circulating, the singer mocked the backlash and made it clear he isn’t losing sleep over critics. According to reports, Brown said:

“I don’t give a damn what these people talking about.”

He also doubled down on his confidence in the project and his fanbase, telling viewers that he knows exactly who supports him and who’s streaming the album.

Things got even more attention when Brown threw Zara Larsson into the conversation, reportedly saying that people who don’t like his music should “go listen to Zara Larsson or whoever.”

The comment reignited long-running tension between the two artists. Larsson has publicly criticized Brown in the past over his history of abuse allegations, previously calling him “not a good person” despite acknowledging his talent.

Despite the negative reviews, BROWN has still generated major attention online since its release on May 8. The 27-track album includes appearances from artists like GloRilla, Bryson Tiller, Leon Thomas, and Sexyy Red.

While critics are divided, Team Breezy appears to still be riding for him heavy.

Read more about it here.

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