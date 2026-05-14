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Snoop Dogg To Perform At Tailgate Beach Club Grand Opening

Snoop Dogg To Perform At Tailgate Beach Club Grand Opening Debut

Snoop Dogg will grace the new Tailgate Beach Club with his presence this Saturday (May 16) for its grand opening party.

Published on May 14, 2026

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Snoop Dogg has been a cultural fixture since the 1990s, and the triple OG, or triple D-O-G-G, is showing no signs of slowing down. This weekend in sunny Las Vegas, Snoop Dogg will help break in the new Tailgate Beach Club for its grand opening party.

The Tailgate Beach Club is a new dayclub concept from the minds of Clique Hospitality, with the company founder, Andy Masi, bringing his entertainment vision to life at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Clique Hospitality operates and manages several entertainment venues in Las Vegas, and Tailgate appears to be another feather in the cap for the company.

Tailgate Beach Club HHW

Marking the occasion of the grand opening party this Saturday (May 16) will be Snoop Dogg, who will undoubtedly bring his effortless cool and charisma to attendees in the space. The Doggfather, who obtained ownership of the Death Row Records imprint, released his 22nd studio album, 10 Til’ Midnight, in April.

Along with Snoop Dogg, the grand opening of Tailgate will also host a poolside viewing of the mixed martial arts MVP MMA 1 event on Netflix, featuring a comeback bout for both former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and former Strikeforce fighter Gina Carano.

For tickets to join the grand opening party and see Snoop Dogg at the Tailgate Beach Club, click here.

For tickets to view MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano, use the same link as above, just scroll down.

Photo: Tailgate Beach Club

Snoop Dogg To Perform At Tailgate Beach Club Grand Opening Debut was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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