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Boisterous & Bold Busta Rhyme Looks Through the Years

Published on May 20, 2026

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1997 MTV Video Music Awards
Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Boisterous & Bold Busta Rhyme Looks Through the Years

Rapper Busta Rhymes has always been a mastermind when it came to light-speed lyricism and his eclectic, bold sound, helping mold a new era in the hip-hop scene.

His breakout debut, Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See, solidified the rapper, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., into an absolute lane of his own with his effortless, insane flow and his absurdly wild outfits and trippy visuals that went along with it.

Not only is Busta Rhymes a lyrical genius, but he is also one of rap’s biggest fashion icons.

The rapper has pulled off countless memorable styles throughout his career, from being covered head to toe in leapord print, blinding silver and chrome overalls, or a blue velvet suit with a matching headwrap.

Busta Rhymes
Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

Busta Rhymes has described his fashion in hip-hop as “boundless” and sees it as an art form.

So, for his 54th birthday today, May 20, let’s take a look at the iconic emcee’s most wild, boisterous and evolving fashion pieces through the years.

1997 MTV Awards

1997 MTV Video Music Awards
Source: Ron Galella / Getty

MTV Icon (circa 2001)

"MTV Icon: Janet Jackson"
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

1998 MTV European Music Awards

1998 MTV European Music Awards
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

2026 Grammy Awards

1999 Beat Summer Jam

Busta Rhymes File Photos
Source: Chris Walter / Getty

1998 Soul Train Music Awards

The 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Source: Ron Galella / Getty

What’s It Gonna Be Music Video Set (1999)

2025 New York Fashion Week

1999 MTV Music Awards

1999 MTV Video Music Awards
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Busta Rhymes for Flaunt Magazine

1998 MTV Music Awards

1998 MTV Video Music Awards
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
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