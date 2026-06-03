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Raleigh Nonprofit Hosts Free Mammogram Screenings

Raleigh Nonprofit Hosts Free Mammogram Screenings at 5th Annual Spring Fling

Published on June 3, 2026

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Sister to Sister Alliance Flyer

Sister to Sister Alliance will celebrate its 5th Annual Spring Fling & Fitness for Breast Health Awareness on June 20, 2026, bringing free mammogram screenings and community wellness resources to Wake County women.

The Raleigh-based nonprofit, established in October 2021 as a 501(c)(3) survivorship organization, was founded specifically to address the unmet needs of Black women navigating breast cancer as patients and survivors.

Its annual Spring Fling has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated breast health awareness events.

This year’s event will feature an onsite mobile mammography unit offering 26 appointment slots for screenings. Appointments are filling quickly, and organizers are encouraging eligible women to schedule now.

Sister to Sister Alliance will cover the cost of mammograms for women who are uninsured or underinsured — removing a critical barrier that too often delays early detection.

“Early detection saves lives,” the organization stated, underscoring the urgency behind its outreach.

That urgency is grounded in a documented public health reality. Black women in the United States face persistent and well-documented disparities in breast cancer screening, early detection, diagnosis, treatment access, and overall outcomes. These inequities remain pronounced in Wake County, where Sister to Sister Alliance works to fill the gaps that formal health systems frequently leave behind.

The organization serves as both a support system and a referral network, connecting Black women on the breast cancer journey with resources that are not always readily available through traditional care pathways.

The Spring Fling & Fitness event reflects SSA’s broader mission: empowering Black women with the tools, access, and community support they need to prioritize their breast health.

Women interested in securing a mammogram appointment or learning more about Sister to Sister Alliance’s programs are encouraged to contact the organization directly before all slots are filled.

Raleigh Nonprofit Hosts Free Mammogram Screenings at 5th Annual Spring Fling was originally published on thelightnc.com

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