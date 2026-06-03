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Bryson Tiller Is Bringing the Neo Trapsoul Tour to Raleigh

Bryson Tiller is bringing his Neo Trapsoul Tour to Raleigh this September.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Bryson Tiller 2026
Source: General / Live Nation

Bryson Tiller has officially announced his “Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour,” and Raleigh made the list.

The Grammy-nominated singer will bring the tour to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 4, giving North Carolina fans a chance to hear hits from throughout his career live.

Tiller first broke onto the scene in 2015 with his debut album T R A P S O U L, a project that helped define an entire era of R&B. Songs like “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Sorry Not Sorry” turned him into one of the genre’s biggest stars and helped create the trap-soul sound that many artists still draw inspiration from today.

Since then, the Louisville native has earned multiple platinum records, Grammy nominations, and a loyal fan base that has followed him through projects like True to Self, Anniversary, and his self-titled album.

How to Grab Tickets

Fans eager to secure their seats won’t have to wait long.

Artist presales began June 3 through Tiller’s official website. Additional venue and promoter presales are taking place throughout the week.

General ticket sales begin June 5 at noon local time.

North Carolina Gets Two Stops

In addition to Raleigh, Tiller will also perform in Charlotte on September 3, giving fans across the state two opportunities to catch the show.

The tour will take him across North America before heading overseas for international dates later in the year.

Full North American Tour Dates

  • Aug. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Aug. 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
  • Aug. 31 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Sept. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 3 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
  • Sept. 4 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
  • Sept. 6 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
  • Sept. 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
  • Sept. 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • Sept. 12 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
  • Sept. 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Sept. 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
  • Sept. 16 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Sept. 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
  • Sept. 20 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Sept. 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • Sept. 23 – Hartford, CT – Meadows Music Theatre
  • Sept. 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
  • Sept. 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • Sept. 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sept. 30 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
  • Oct. 2 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • Oct. 3 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  • Oct. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater
  • Oct. 6 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
  • Oct. 7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • Oct. 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Oct. 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Oct. 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • Oct. 15 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • Oct. 16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
  • Oct. 18 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
  • Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • Oct. 22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
  • Oct. 24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Oct. 25 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
  • Oct. 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
  • Oct. 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Oct. 30 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
  • Nov. 1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Find more information here.

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