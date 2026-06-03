Blak Taye Brings the Heat to DJ Remedy Freestyles With New Single ‘You Dig’

North Carolina rapper Blak Taye stepped into the K97.5 studio for Episode 107 of DJ Remedy Freestyles, giving fans an inside look at his latest single “You Dig” featuring Finesse2Tymes — and the conversation did not disappoint.

The record has been turning heads since its release, and Blak Taye made it clear the timing is intentional.

“The vibe is like… you swagging on it,” he told DJ Remedy. “It’s like, you know, big drip. Excuse my mess, you dig? Basically, just popping it, man. Perfect time for the spring and summer.”

The collaboration with Finesse2Tymes came together organically. Blak Taye explained that both he and a partner independently landed on Finesse as the perfect fit for the track.

“I always liked finesse flow,” he said. “When he said that, I was like, well, let me go ahead and reach out.”

The feature came together quickly once connected, though getting the session files was another story:

“It took him forever to do that,” Blak Taye laughed.

To bring the visual to life, Blak Taye drew inspiration from the classic film Friday, casting himself as Smokey and Finesse2Tymes as Craig.

The two even performed the record live together in South Carolina the night of the video shoot — a first for Blak Taye as a performing artist.

Off the mic, Blak Taye is building something bigger.

He owns a trucking business and actively trades stocks, sharing advice for beginners during the interview: “It’s actually easy to make money in stocks, even if you wanted to do it one time a year.”

As for what’s next, the goal is clear.

“Put out a body of work — an album, at least a nice EP with about 6, 7 songs on it. I already got that in the cut.”