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Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Holds No. 1 Spot On Billboard For Third Week

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Holds Top Spot On Billboard For Third Straight Week

Drake’s latest album, ICEMAN, continues to dominate the charts, securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a third consecutive week.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Drake’s latest album, ICEMAN, continues to dominate the charts, securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a third consecutive week.

Love it or hate it, ICEMAN has lived up to the hype. According to Billboard, the OVO rapper’s latest project earned an additional 171,000 album-equivalent units in its third week, helping it remain atop the chart.

The achievement puts Drizzy one week away from having ICEMAN become the longest-running No. 1 album of 2026. With three consecutive weeks at the top, the project is currently tied with Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide and BTS’ ARIRANG for the longest chart-topping run of the year.

The milestone also allows Drake to tie Adele with 40 total weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving him the ninth-most weeks atop the chart in the publications history.

ICEMAN is not the only release from Drake’s recent trilogy making noise. His R&B-focused project, HABIBTI, is project to land at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 this week after moving 41,000 album-equivalent units in its third week. Meanwhile, the trilogy’s third installment, MAID OF HONOUR, has struggled to gain similar traction and is currently not charting, according to Billboard.

The success of ICEMAN has been fueled by fan-favorite records such as “Cheetah Print” featuring Sexyy Red, “Outside Tweaking,” which Drake’s first collaboration with Stunna Sandy. and “Stuck.”

With ICEMAN continuing to post strong numbers and HABIBTI remaining in the Top 10, Drake’s latest run proves he still has the industry on lock. 

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Holds Top Spot On Billboard For Third Straight Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Holds Top Spot On Billboard For Third Straight Week

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