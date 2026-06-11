Listen Live
Close
News

New Book Details Trump White House Rocked By Epstein Files

A new book shows how the White House was alarmed over President Donald Trump’s presence in the Epstein Files.

Published on June 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

According to reports, the White House staff was so stunned by the revelations in the Justice Department’s release of the files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein concerning President Donald Trump that it held a meeting without him.

The meeting is one of the many details found in the upcoming book by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. It was convened by Vice President JD Vance in the Situation Room which he raised heavy concern that the files not being fully released would split the president’s MAGA base of supporters.

Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, would go on to view Vance as someone who bought into the conspiracy theories surrounding the files. Vance had suggested that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell to quell the growing disdain from the voter base. That idea was summarily shot down by Wiles along with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Communications Director Steven Cheung.

There was also concern over one Epstein victim’s allegation that Trump had a “predilection for nipples” contained in
some of the files, which now-acting Attorney General Todd Blanche worked to keep from being publicly available.

Another revelation of from the book showed how the Trump administration was split, with then-Attorney General Pam Bondi’s backtracking about releasing all of the files putting former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino against other members of the cabinet over how Bondi handled the files. “This is going to be President Trump’s Iran-contra,” he was reported to have said.

The reactions to the article from observers online displayed concern over how truly messy the Trump administration has been in blocking transparency of the Epstein Files. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote: “The Situation Room exists for wars and terrorist attacks. Trump’s team used it to manage Epstein spin. Not justice. Not victims. Damage control. That’s who they work for.”

In a post on Bluesky, Harper’s Magazine Contributing Editor Scott commended the reporting. Others were upset that Haberman and Swan would keep such detailed reporting for a book they would profit from. The White House has not commented on the report, which was published on Wednesday (June 10).

New Book Details Trump White House Rocked By Epstein Files was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Every Type Of Black Dad, Explained

13 Items
Entertainment  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Druski Joins Cast Of Baseball-Themed Rom-Com 'The Catch' Led By Emma Stone & Chris Pine

Posted On The Corner  |  Nia Noelle

“Good Dope Sell Itself”: Fatt Smaxk Talks Smack Season 2, Loss, and Loyalty

2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

New Book Details Trump White House Rocked By Epstein Files

Trending
16 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

All The Celebrities Spotted At Knicks Vs. Spurs Game 4

News  |  Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

18 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

FIFA Forces Haiti To Redesign “Political” World Cup Jerseys As Social Media Revolts

29 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Knicks Pull Off Greatest Comeback In NBA Finals History As Fans Throw Eggs At Wemby

14 Items
Black Music Month  |  Chase Iseghohi

12 Black Artist Songs That Became Bigger Than The Movie Soundtrack

10 Items
Sneakers  |  Keenan Higgins

Of Course Spike Lee Would Have His Own Knicks Kicks

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close