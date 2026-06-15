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Wanda Sykes Talks Turning Down Kevin Hart Netflix Roast

During an appearance on Vulture's Good Ones podcast, Wanda Sykes discussed turning down Kevin Hart's roast and more.

Published on June 15, 2026

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During a recent appearance on a podcast, Wanda Sykes delivered her thoughts on Kevin Hart’s controversial roast on Netflix and explained why she didn’t attend. During the chat, Wanda Sykes essentially finds roasts to be rehashed offensive material and declined to join in.

As spotted in Entertainment Weekly, Wanda Sykes sat down with Vulture’s Good Ones podcast to discuss the Kevin Hart roast and her thoughts on roasts in general.

“Just lazy, lazy writing,” Sykes said. “But I thought the same thing with the Brady roast, too. Seems like the roasts, they’re just recycled, you know, sexist, racist, gay jokes. Like, come on.”

Sykes added, “Kevin called me before it was announced, and I said, ‘No!'” Sykes explained. “He said, ‘Come on, Wanda. Come on, it’ll be good. It’ll be good for your special. You’ve got a special coming out.’ I was like, ‘Kevin, you know I love you, man.’ He goes, ‘I know. I know it’s not your thing. I know it’s not your thing.’ He’s like, ‘You’ll just come in, do your thing, get out of there.'”

Sykes also remarked in the chat that after seeing portions of the roast, she was glad to have not been associated with the happenings of the night.

Photo: Getty

Wanda Sykes Talks Turning Down Kevin Hart Netflix Roast was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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