Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Happy Birthday Kendrick Lamar: Celebrating One of Hip-Hop’s Greatest

Kendrick Lamar turns 39 today, and fans around the world are celebrating the rapper's legendary career, chart-topping hits, and lasting impact on hip-hop.

Published on June 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Source: Variety / Getty

Today, hip-hop fans around the world are celebrating Kendrick Lamar, who turns 39 years old.

Born on June 17, 1987, in Compton, California, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth has grown from a local rapper with a mixtape buzz into one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Over the past decade, Lamar has built a reputation for combining powerful storytelling, social commentary, and lyrical excellence in a way few artists have been able to match.

From Compton to Hip-Hop Royalty

Kendrick first gained national attention with projects like Section.80 before breaking into the mainstream with good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012.

The album produced classics such as:

  • “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
  • “Money Trees”
  • “Poetic Justice”
  • “m.A.A.d city”

Since then, he has continued to elevate his career with critically acclaimed albums including To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN., Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and GNX.

A Historic Career

Kendrick’s accomplishments extend far beyond the charts.

In 2018, he became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music for DAMN., a moment many consider one of the most significant achievements in hip-hop history.

More recently, Kendrick continued making history in 2025 and 2026. His Super Bowl halftime performance became the most-watched halftime show ever, and earlier this year he became the most-awarded rapper in Grammy history.

The Soundtrack of a Generation

Whether it’s “HUMBLE.,” “DNA.,” “Alright,” “LOVE.,” “Not Like Us,” or “Luther,” Kendrick has created records that have become cultural moments.

His music has been praised for tackling topics such as race, mental health, community, self-worth, and personal growth while still delivering commercial success.

Few artists have managed to balance mainstream popularity and critical acclaim the way Kendrick Lamar has throughout his career.

If history is any indication, Kendrick Lamar isn’t finished making headlines.

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment News  |  RoyalTea

Happy Birthday Kendrick Lamar: Celebrating One of Hip-Hop’s Greatest

14 Items
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Chris Tucker Says He’s Been Celibate For 3 Years, Social Media Reacts

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Mystikal Gets 20 Years In 2022 Third-Degree Rape Case

Entertainment  |  Christopher Smith

PlayVS And Urban One Debut Power4+ HBCU Esports League

Local Events  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Parade Route: Raleigh Prepares for Hurricanes Championship Parade Saturday

20:12
Entrepreneurship  |  imjeremiahjones

Michael Keith Is Bringing Southern Hospitality Back To Atlanta Food

4 Items
Posted On The Corner  |  Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Roku Takeover and More Legal Diddy Issues

Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Exclusive: London Brown Says Lou's Death Was "Real" For Him

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

JAŸ-Z’s MarcyPen Is Trying To Buy LVMH’s Stake In Fenty Beauty

23 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Cape Verde Goalie Vozinha's Instagram Following Explodes After Heroic Performance Against Spain

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close