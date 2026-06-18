NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Delivers Inspiring Speech At Knicks Rally

Angelina Katsanis / Zohran Mamdani

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani proved he was the perfect person to deliver a speech introducing the 2025-26 NBA Champions, the New York Knicks.

Over 1 million proud New York Knicks fans lined up in anticipation to celebrate their beloved Knicks ending their 53-year title drought and bringing home a chip to the mecca of basketball.

A caravan of floats carrying current and former Knicks players, coaches, their families, and celebrity Knicks superfans like Ben Stiller, Fat Joe, Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, and Mayor Mamdani made its way to Gracie Mansion for an epic rally to close out the massive celebration.

Now, usually, these events just feature bland speeches from politicians who typically shout out the team’s major stars and show love to the owner, but for Mayor Mamdani, a true Knicks fan, this moment meant a lot to him, and it showed in his speech.

During the Knicks’ playoff run and eventual NBA Finals appearance, Mamdani was outside, and among Knicks fans cheering the team on, and when it was time to give the Knicks their flowers, he didn’t miss the moment, delivering one of the most insightful and inspiring speeches anyone has ever heard.

Mamdani flexed his fandom and knowledge of his favorite basketball team in his speech. He began by highlighting how the long suffering and excitement Knicks fans share was the connective tissue that brought New Yorkers together.

Zohran Mamdani Proved He Was The Perfect Mayor For This Moment

He eloquently brought up all of the ways fans watched the games on the streets, whether it was watching televisions through the windows of electronic shops, shoulder-to-shoulder at bars, or alone in their apartments, and then named all of the Knicks legends and superfans.

Mamdani wasn’t done. He used the second part of his speech to highlight how Knicks teams of the past laid the foundation for the champions, shouting out the former players like Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who are very much a part of the DNA of the 2025-26 squad, and making sure to give some love to former head coach Tom Thibodeau.

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The speech was an immediate hit with fans, and it was so damn good that it possibly converted people into rooting for the team.

There was one hater present: New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan, who wasn’t as well-received as Mamdani.

During his brief speech, Dolan tried to take a swipe at Mamdani, telling the crowd, “I don’t need your vote. I don’t need to quote to you about what happened here, because if you’re real Knick fans, you know it already.”

Spoiler alert, the jab landed flat like his speech.

Anyway, it was a great day for the New York Knicks and their fans.

You can see more reactions to Mamdani’s amazing speech and Jim Dolan being a hater below.