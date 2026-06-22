JustAli Lights Up DJ Remedy Freestyles Episode 109 With Raw Bars

JustAli brought heat, heart and pure lyrical fire to Episode 109 of the “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast.

The rising hip-hop artist sat down with host DJ Remedy for a conversation that blended sharp wordplay with honest reflection on craft, culture and community.

From the first bar, JustAli made it clear he treats the mic as sacred ground. The energy in the room shifted the moment the beat dropped.

“I don’t write freestyles, I live them,” JustAli said. “Every line I spit comes from something real I went through. That’s how the people feel you.”

DJ Remedy, known for pulling the best out of every guest who steps into his booth, said JustAli’s session ranked among the most authentic of the year.

“When JustAli got on the mic, the whole vibe locked in,” DJ Remedy said. “That’s what ‘DJ Remedy Freestyles’ is about — giving real artists a platform to show who they are.”

Throughout the hip-hop podcast, JustAli spoke about the responsibility he feels to represent his community and the generation of artists coming up behind him. He credited the elders who shaped the genre and pledged to keep the tradition of freestyle rap alive.

“Hip-hop saved my life, so I owe it everything,” JustAli said. “I want young brothers and sisters to know they can turn pain into power. That’s the whole mission.”

DJ Remedy nodded to the bigger picture, too.

“We’re building something for the culture,” he said. “Episode by episode, we’re documenting Black excellence in real time.”

The chemistry between the two pushed the conversation past entertainment into celebration. JustAli’s appearance reminded listeners why “DJ Remedy Freestyles” continues to grow as a home for genuine artistry.

Fans can stream Episode 109 now and follow JustAli as he readies new music. The session proves once again that freestyle rap remains one of hip-hop’s purest art forms — and that JustAli stands ready to carry it forward.

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