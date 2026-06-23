Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sexyy Red is taking legal action after claiming hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of personal belongings were stolen from her mother’s home.

According to reports, the St. Louis rapper has filed a lawsuit accusing a former security guard of being involved in the theft roughly $500,000 worth of valuables. The alleged burglary reportedly took place during a birthday-celebration for her mother.

Among the items reported missing were necklaces, charms, rings, bracelets, watches, and several designer handbags.

Red is pointing the finger at Carl Thompson, who served as the lead of her security team. According to the lawsuit, Thompson was allegedly the last person to leave the property before the theft was discovered. The Pound Town rapper also told police that the burglary may have occurred because a room in the home was left unlocked.

The legal dispute adds another chapter to the pair’s rocky history.

Back in August 2025, Thompson filed a lawsuit against Sexyy Red, claiming he was never fully compensated for his work. He alleged that he was hired in May 2023 under an agreement that paid $180,000 annually and was expected to work for one year.

However, Thompson claimed he remained employed until December 2024 and received only $204,000 in total compensated for his work. He alleged that he was hired in May 2023 under an agreement that paid $180,000 annually and was expected to work for one year.

Now, with the alleged robbery at the center of a new legal battle, Sexyy Red is seeking $500,000 in damages related to the stolen items.

Neither Thompson nor his representatives have publicly to the allegations.

Sexyy Red Sues Security Guard After $500K Worth Of Jewelry Allegedly Stolen was originally published on hiphopwired.com