Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

B2K vs. Pretty Ricky: The Songs That Could Decide the Verzuz Battle

B2K and Pretty Ricky are facing off in Verzuz, and these are the songs that could determine who takes home bragging rights.

Published on June 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Millennium Tour 2019
Source: @victoriasaidit / Raleigh

The B2K vs. Pretty Ricky Verzuz battle is finally happening, and for Millennials everywhere, it’s giving major 106 & Park nostalgia.

Both groups helped define the early 2000s with chart-topping hits, screaming fans, signature dance moves, and enough relationship anthems to soundtrack an entire generation’s middle and high school years.

As fans continue debating who has the stronger catalog, we’re taking a look at the songs that could ultimately decide the winner.

Team B2K

When people think of B2K, they think of an era.

Led by Omarion, the group became one of the biggest acts of the early 2000s thanks to hit records, sold-out tours, and their starring role in You Got Served.

Some of their biggest weapons for the battle include:

  • “Bump, Bump, Bump”
  • “Girlfriend”
  • “Why I Love You”
  • “Uh Huh”
  • “Gots Ta Be”
  • “What A Girl Wants”

“Bump, Bump, Bump” alone could win a round by itself. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of the most recognizable R&B records of its era.

Team Pretty Ricky

Pretty Ricky arrived with a completely different vibe.

While B2K appealed to younger audiences, Pretty Ricky built their fanbase with slower, more mature R&B records that still get played at cookouts, grown-folk parties, and throwback nights.

Their strongest contenders include:

  • “Grind With Me”
  • “On The Hotline”
  • “Your Body”
  • “Nothing But a Number”
  • “Stay”
  • “Love Like Honey”

Many fans believe “Grind With Me” is the group’s secret weapon and one of the strongest songs in the entire matchup.

Raz-B Enters the Chat

B2K member, Raz-B, took to social media with a stern warning for Pretty Ricky.

“If any of y’all get out of line, I got something for every last one of y’all.”

The Verzuz goes down on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The battle will stream live through the Verzuz platform and Apple Music, giving fans a chance to settle a debate that’s been brewing for years.

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Hunter Biden Gives Democrats Sound Advice Following Shocking DSA Primary Wins

The Millennium Tour 2019
Entertainment News  |  RoyalTea

B2K vs. Pretty Ricky: The Songs That Could Decide the Verzuz Battle

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Big Tigger Issues Statement After Arrest, Denies All Charges

Entertainment  |  Weso

Takeoff’s Parents Reportedly At Odds Over Wrongful Death Settlement

24:15
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Craig Robinson Is Back With Toy Story 5

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Missy Elliot Looks 'Supa Dupa Fly' At The 2027 Spring/Summer Louis Vuitton Menswear Show

13 Items
News  |  Weso

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

5 NBA Draft Picks Outside Of The Top 10 Who Could Surprise Everyone

10 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

No Milli Vanilli, No Problem: Kash Patel's Girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins Will Perform At Trump's Struggle Freedom 250 Rally

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Senate Iran Vote, World Cup Truce & $3.7B Medicare Bust

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close