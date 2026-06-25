B2K vs. Pretty Ricky: The Songs That Could Decide the Verzuz Battle

Source: @victoriasaidit / Raleigh

The B2K vs. Pretty Ricky Verzuz battle is finally happening, and for Millennials everywhere, it’s giving major 106 & Park nostalgia.

Both groups helped define the early 2000s with chart-topping hits, screaming fans, signature dance moves, and enough relationship anthems to soundtrack an entire generation’s middle and high school years.

As fans continue debating who has the stronger catalog, we’re taking a look at the songs that could ultimately decide the winner.

Team B2K

When people think of B2K, they think of an era.

Led by Omarion, the group became one of the biggest acts of the early 2000s thanks to hit records, sold-out tours, and their starring role in You Got Served.

Some of their biggest weapons for the battle include:

“Bump, Bump, Bump”

“Girlfriend”

“Why I Love You”

“Uh Huh”

“Gots Ta Be”

“What A Girl Wants”

“Bump, Bump, Bump” alone could win a round by itself. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of the most recognizable R&B records of its era.

Team Pretty Ricky

Pretty Ricky arrived with a completely different vibe.

While B2K appealed to younger audiences, Pretty Ricky built their fanbase with slower, more mature R&B records that still get played at cookouts, grown-folk parties, and throwback nights.

Their strongest contenders include:

“Grind With Me”

“On The Hotline”

“Your Body”

“Nothing But a Number”

“Stay”

“Love Like Honey”

Many fans believe “Grind With Me” is the group’s secret weapon and one of the strongest songs in the entire matchup.

Raz-B Enters the Chat

B2K member, Raz-B, took to social media with a stern warning for Pretty Ricky.

“If any of y’all get out of line, I got something for every last one of y’all.”

The Verzuz goes down on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The battle will stream live through the Verzuz platform and Apple Music, giving fans a chance to settle a debate that’s been brewing for years.

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