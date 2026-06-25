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August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments

August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments About Sexuality

August Alsina is speaking out after Young Thug’s comments about sexuality didn't sit well with him.

Published on June 25, 2026

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August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

August Alsina is speaking out after Young Thug’s comments about sexuality didn’t sit well with him.

The R&B singer, who has been open about his sexuality in recent years, shared his disappointment with remarks Thug made regarding people who “turn gay.” During a new video on his social media, Alsina questioned why sexuality continues to be such a focal point for some people, especially given everything happening in the world. 

“Maybe that was about a month or so ago. I can’t even remember. There was a comment that I seen Young Thug make randomly saying like, ‘Oh, I can’t respect n*ggas who just turn gay or some wild sh*t like that. It’s very strange to me when n*ggas got all type of sh*t going on in the world in their life, but a gay be the conversation.”

He went on to argue that discussions surrounding sexuality have long been a point of contention within the Black community.

“Nothing keeps the Black community in a chokehold with a conversation like the gay conversation. It always has had y’all in a chokehold, and it unfortunately always will.”

Alsina also recalled a time when Thugger publicly showed him support by posting him on Instagram, making the comments even more surprising to the New Orleans artist.

The singer’s rant stems from remarks Thug made during an appearance on Big Bank’s podcast, where he discussed two things he believes a man cannot come back from.

“Once you rat, or once you turn gay and I don’t got nothing against gay people I love y’all, I can’t look at you the same. I’ma just look at you like you broke a man code.”

As of now, Young Thug has not responded to Alsina’s criticism. 

August Alsina Calls Out Young Thug Over Recent Comments About Sexuality was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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