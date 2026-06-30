Listen Live
Close
Ride With Remedy: Freestyles

Vokal Brings Cinematic R&B Vision to DJ Remedy's

Vokal Brings Cinematic R&B Vision to DJ Remedy’s K97.5 Freestyle

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winston-Salem singer Vokal stepped into the booth for Episode 110 of the DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast on K97.5, and the conversation revealed an artist with a clear sense of purpose and a sound built to travel far beyond the Triad.

Joined by collaborator Ray Leon, Vokal opened up about the spark behind his new record with Luke Nasty, produced by Conductor over live instrumentation.

The session, he said, came together almost instantly.

“Once we heard the beat, wrote to it, we cut in probably like 20 minutes,” Vokal told Remedy, describing a creative chemistry that felt effortless.

His roots run deep in the music that shaped him. Vokal credits Ne-Yo’s “In My Own Words” as the album that made him want to write.

“That’s the lane I’m always gonna go in,” he explained, noting that R&B and hip-hop remain his foundation even as his sound stretches into pop and global territory.

Looking ahead, Vokal is crafting two projects, Frayed and Red Thread, with an ambitious sonic blueprint. He pointed to director Christopher Nolan and composer Ludwig Göransson as his inspiration.

“I want to tell a story with my music with a cinematic sound, the same way that they do in movies,” he said, aiming to bring film-scale storytelling into his songwriting.

Beneath the artistry sits a deeper mission. Reflecting on his school years and the music that carried him through them, Vokal shared his ultimate goal. “I want to be a beacon of hope,” he said.

“If I could just be that for at least one person, it’d be worth it.”

That spirit of giving back echoed throughout the studio. Ray Leon spoke about a nonprofit recording studio he and his brother built for the Boys & Girls Club in High Point, North Carolina—a free space where young people can record music and chase their passions, with hopes of expanding across the Carolinas.

For two artists representing Winston-Salem, the message was bigger than any single record.

As Remedy put it, “This is global, y’all.”

More from K97.5
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
News  |  Weso

Milagro Gramz’s Request To Delay Paying $75K Judgment To Megan Thee Stallion Denied

15 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Labelle Reunites For A 'Nightbirds' Tribute In NYC [RECAP]

DJ Remedy presents Voka on K97.5 HipHopNC.com radio station, with text overlaying a brick wall background.
Ride With Remedy: Freestyles  |  DJ Remedy

Vokal Brings Cinematic R&B Vision to DJ Remedy’s K97.5 Freestyle

20 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Returns To 'Love Island' & Stands Up For The Ladies & Calls Out The Men

Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Wake County Opens Cooling Stations as Dangerous Heat Wave Hits

Entertainment  |  Weso

Chris Rock Crowns Druski As Best BET Awards Host Ever

Multi-colored swimming rings in swimming pool. Pool party, summer background. Top view
Triangle News  |  RoyalTea

Triple-Digit Heat Wave Set to Hit NC this Holiday Weekend

9 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Oliver B AKA @oliver_yoyos Stuns At 2026 National Yo-Yo Contest

Closed sign hanging in a window
Local NC  |  RoyalTea

Durham DMV Temporarily Closes After Finding Bed Bugs

11 Items
Basketball  |  Tron Snow

The Return: JuJu Watkins Is Back At USC Practice Following ACL Tear

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close