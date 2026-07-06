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Claressa Shields on Kaye Scott Fight & Silencing Critics

Claressa Shields on Kaye Scott Fight & Silencing The Critics

Published on July 6, 2026

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A smiling woman wearing a pink baseball cap and black top, holding a microphone and standing in front of a red background with text "The Morning Hustle" and "Claressa Shields The Interview".
Source: reach media / other

Claressa Shields Keeps It All the Way Real on The Morning Hustle

Claressa Shields pulled up to The Morning Hustle and reminded everybody why she calls herself the GWOAT. From title belts to beefs to bars, the undisputed champ held nothing back.

First up, Shields broke down her next challenge. On August 15th, she’s stepping into the ring at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena against Kaye Scott, dropping a full three weight classes down to 160 lbs to grab two more belts. Big risk, bigger reward.


She also opened up about her grind. Her 12-week camp is no joke: meal prepping, a gallon of water a day, and cutting off sex before fight night. “It makes you lock in more,” she said, keeping the focus on aggression and leg strength. The GWOAT touched on legacy too, addressing the Laila Ali fight that never happened due to different eras, and her plans to eventually pass the torch.

Then things got spicy. Shields addressed her beef with Alycia Baumgardner, and where things went wrong between the two. She also cleared up the boxer “lethal weapons” myth too, explaining that while pros have papers about their hands, self-defense is still on the table.

Shields also clapped back at critics claiming relationship drama overshadows her talent, putting herself in the same lane as LeBron and Jordan. On trolls? “Sometimes you gotta humble them.”

Off the ropes, she talked her rap song “Faithful,” produced with partner and rap coach Papoose, plus defending celebrity fights like Ray J vs. Orlando Brown and Zeus Baddies on her undercard as smart business.

RELATED STORIES:

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

From ‘Baddies’ To Boxing? Chrisean Rock Trades Reality TV For The Ring, Claressa Shields Weighs In On Professional Boxing Announcement

Papoose On Mute? Fans Accuse Pap Of Ignoring Comments About Claressa Shields Until Rihanna Entered The Chat

Claressa Shields on Kaye Scott Fight & Silencing The Critics was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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