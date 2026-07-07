Most Anticipated Rap and R&B Albums Dropping This Summer
Wondering what the next big anthem will be for the rest of the summer? Well, you’ve come to the right place.
Several hip-hop and R&B artists have confirmed they are releasing long-awaited albums in the second half of the year, during the summer, with just enough time to blast them at the beach, the cookouts, or family functions.
Artists like Tyla, Rick Ross, and even DJ Khaled confirmed their comeback to music, and the next several months are stacked with new releases that will help define the rest of 2026.
Keep scrolling to check out some anticipated releases coming before the end of summer.
Aalam of God — DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled’s 14th studio album, Aalam of God is set to release July 17. This will be his first album since his 2022 release, God Did. The album is set to feature heavy-hitters including Jay-Z, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Tems, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and more
Oh yeah? — Steve Lacy
Former Internet member Steve Lacy is back with his newest album Oh yeah? This will be a follow-up to his massive breakout project, Gemini Rights that released in 2022.
Oh yeah? is set to release on July 17.
Beard — Syd
Another former member of the band The Internet, Syd, will be returning with her third solo album, Beard, on July 17.
The album features Raphael Saadiq, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Jordan Ward and more. Beard is a follow-up to Syd’s 2022 release Broken Hearts Club.
Set In Stone — Rick Ross
The Miami rapper’s first solo album in five years, Rick Ross’ Set In Stone, drops on July 17. The rollout kicked off with his new single “Minks in Miama” featuring T.I. and French Montana. The album release also lands right in the middle of the rapper’s Ports of Miami 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Orchestra Tour.
A*POP — Tyla
South African superstar Tyla returns with her sophomore album A*Pop, which is set to release on July 24. This album follows her Grammy-winning heavy hitting debut album, Tyla that released in 2024.
Mood 2 — Jacquees
Jacquees is back with his highly-anticipated album Mood 2, set to release at the end of the month on July 31. The album, releasing through Cash Money/Republic Records, is his long-awaited follow-up to his early mixtape that established him as a new sound in R&B.
Eric Bellinger (Self Titled)
R&B singer-songwriter, known for penning for some of R&B and hip-hop’s biggest heavy-hitters, from Usher and Wale to Chris Brown, will be releasing his self-titled debut album on August 21.