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Raleigh Leaders Consider Teen Curfew After Chaotic 4th of July Weekend

Raleigh officials are considering a curfew for teens after fights and multiple shootings during Fourth of July celebrations.

Published on July 7, 2026

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Source: Radio ONE / General

Raleigh leaders are considering a new teen curfew following a chaotic Fourth of July weekend that saw multiple fights, shootings, and thousands of young people gathering across the city.

Mayor Janet Cowell told WRAL News she is exploring the possibility of a curfew for anyone 17 years old and younger after violence broke out in several popular entertainment areas during the holiday.

Cowell is expected to address the issue alongside Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David and Police Chief Rico Boyce during a press conference Tuesday. The proposal could also be discussed during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where leaders may provide more details on how a curfew would work.

Violence Erupts Across the City

One of the largest gatherings took place in Raleigh’s Glenwood South entertainment district, where police estimate more than 5,000 teenagers crowded the area.

According to authorities, several fights broke out in the streets, creating what local businesses later described on social media as a “chaotic” scene.

Court records show dozens of criminal charges were filed, including allegations of fighting in public and resisting arrest.

At the same time, thousands of people also gathered for a Fourth of July block party at Brier Creek Commons. During that event, a fight escalated into gunfire, leaving two innocent bystanders injured.

Dozens Facing Charges

Court documents show at least 27 people between the ages of 18 and 24 now face a combined 47 criminal charges connected to the violence in Glenwood South.

The charges range from simple affray to assault on a law enforcement officer. Officials have not released the total number of arrests made throughout the holiday weekend.

Nine People Shot

The violence wasn’t limited to one location.

Police reported a total of nine people were shot across Glenwood South, Brier Creek, and the Capital Boulevard area during the Fourth of July celebrations.

Investigators say four separate shootings occurred within a two-hour span shortly after midnight. Two happened on Glenwood Avenue, while the others occurred on nearby Tucker Street and Lane Street.

Could a Curfew Be Coming?

The proposed curfew is one of several ideas city leaders are considering as they look for ways to prevent similar incidents during future holidays and large public gatherings.

If approved, Raleigh would join a growing number of cities across the country that have implemented youth curfews in an effort to reduce late-night crime and improve public safety.

No final decision has been made, but city leaders are expected to provide more information following Tuesday’s meetings.

Read the full story here.

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