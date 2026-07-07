Maino Reveals His Hairline Has Been On An Installment Plan For Five Years [Video]

Maino kept it a buck about his hairpiece, and his Let’s Rap About It co-hosts immediately turned the reveal into a barbershop comedy session.

As spotted by Complex, Maino revealed during the Friday, July 3 episode of Let’s Rap About It that he has been wearing a hairpiece for about five years. The conversation started innocently enough, with the crew talking about throwback hairstyles, including flat tops, before Dave East asked Maino when he started wearing a hair unit. “I got this about five years ago,” Maino said, which immediately sent Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Dave East into investigation mode.

Fab wanted to know where Maino purchased it from, and the Brooklyn rapper said he got it online. That answer only raised more questions from the crew, especially Jim Jones, who wondered how something ordered online could look that natural. From there, the jokes came fast, with Dave East comparing the process to ordering a fitted cap and Jim Jones trying to figure out if the piece came oversized before being cut down.

Maino eventually clarified that this was not a simple grab-and-go situation. According to him, the process involved seeing a doctor and getting the unit properly installed. “My sh*t is installed,” he said, making it clear that whatever is going on up top is not casually sitting there waiting for a strong breeze.

The moment worked because Maino seemed completely comfortable laughing along with the jokes while also standing on his choice. In an era where fans screenshot every angle, zoom in on every photo, and turn hairlines into full-blown social media investigations, Maino basically got ahead of the jokes and owned it.

The reveal also fits the loose, unfiltered energy of Let’s Rap About It, the podcast hosted by Maino, Dave East, Fabolous, and Jim Jones. The show launched in 2025 and has become a New York-heavy roundtable built around Hip-Hop, lifestyle, fashion, viral moments, debates, jokes, and real talk from artists who have all lived through different eras of the culture. Apple Podcasts lists the show as active from 2025 to 2026 with 36 episodes.

That chemistry is why the clip hits. This was not a random interview moment with a host trying to embarrass Maino. It was more like four rappers sitting around doing what friend groups do best: turning one honest answer into five minutes of jokes, follow-up questions, and pause-worthy commentary.

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Maino is also far from the first rapper or public figure to be open, directly or indirectly, about getting some help in the hair department. Tyga and Safaree were famously pulled into the hair transplant conversation back in 2018 during Nicki Minaj’s public back-and-forth with Safaree. Tyga later leaned into the moment by sharing his hair restoration doctor, while Safaree’s hairline became part of the same very public exchange.

The difference here is that Maino is talking about a hairpiece or hair unit, not necessarily a transplant. Still, the larger conversation is the same: men in entertainment are becoming more open about grooming, aging, and the work that goes into maintaining an image. And honestly, salute to Maino. A lot of people would have denied, ducked, or blamed the camera angle. Instead, he admitted the hairline has been on a five-year installment plan and kept the jokes moving.

You can watch Maino discuss his hair below.