‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Breeze Schools Kanan On Being Ruthless, Shawn’s Mama Enters The Chat

Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Previously on Raising Kanan, Marvin (London Brown) verbally put Kanan (MeKai Curtis) in his place, Jukebox (Hailey F. Kilgore) puts pressure on Detective Garcia, and Raq (Patina Miller) begins moving product out of Lou-Lou’s (Malcom Mays) club with some help from Pino Bernardi and Flossie.

Kanan Makes A Significant Move Against Raq

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At the end of episode 3, we were briefly introduced to a call girl who shows up at Kanan’s spot. In episode 4, we learn that her name is Jarita, and she will eventually give birth to Kanan’s son, Shawn (Sinqua Walls), who died in the original Power franchise after being shot by his own daddy.

We get some backstory on Jarita, learning that she has a brother with special needs, a grandmother in rehab, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She’s only turning tricks to make enough money to take care of all of her issues.

Kanan and Jarita’s smash sessions become more than just hit-and-runs after they develop feelings for each other, especially Jarita, who normally doesn’t fall for clients. Still, Kanan is different, allowing her to open up to him, and even spilling some details on Flossie and Raq’s drug operation.

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Kanan uses that information to snatch one of Flossie’s call girls outside of the club and gives her a bad batch of drugs that she gives to one of the clients, who happens to be a federal judge.

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What the call girl didn’t know was that the drugs would turn out to be deadly, and the judge wound up dying, and that, of course, pisses Flossie off, presenting the first hurdle in her business relationship with Raq.

Raq & Marvin Hire Some Hillbilly Help To Take Out Stefano

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Stefano must go; that’s what Raq and Marvin ultimately decide, but they know they can’t do it, and they can’t leave any scent that they had anything to do with the job.

So they hire three contract killers from Memphis to handle Stefano, but, of course, this is Power, and nothing ever goes according to plan on these shows.

One of the hitmen decides to switch sides and tells Stefano about the whole plot, thinking he’s going to get away scot-free, but instead Stefano kills him and sends his hat to Marvin and Raq to let them know that he knows they tried to take him out.

Raq and Marvin are in big trouble, and now their new business partner, Pino Bernardi (Joe Pantoliano), also knows about the failed hit after Stefano tells him.

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Pino asks Raq if she knew anything about the hit, and she plays dumb. He then goes to talk to Stefano himself and tells him that if anything happens to Raq, he won’t be happy because she is one of his biggest earners, and warns Stefano to leave her alone.

Detective Garcia Gives Jukebox Another Warning, Marvin Wonders If He’s Going To Heaven

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Jukebox links up with corrupt cop Detective Garcia to hand him the money that she has. Unfortunately, it’s short of the amount he requested, and he warns her again that if she fails to deliver him the money he requested, she will be in a lot of trouble.

Meanwhile, her dad is still struggling mentally following the death of his Lou-Lou. He speaks with the pastor again and asks him whether his actions will keep him or his daughter out of heaven, showing that Marvin is truly starting to give serious thought to what is going on in his life and how it is affecting those close to him, mainly his daughter.

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It’s ironic because, as Marvin slowly comes to realize he no longer wants to be part of the game, his daughter continues to sink deeper into it.

Breeze Schools Kanan On Being Ruthless, Reveals They Are “Blood Brothers”

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We knew Breeze (Shameik Moore) was crazy and ruthless, but we truly had no idea up until now. Breeze told Kanan that one of his earners, Taz, was short and instructed him to confront Taz about it.

The conversation between Taz and Kanan turns out to be a deadly one, with Kanan killing Taz. When Breeze shows up, Kanan tells him he knew Taz wasn’t coming up short, and Breeze reveals he was testing him.

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He then shows Kanan how to dispose of a body properly, and they chop Taz up into pieces using a power saw, and then burn his body parts.

As they watch Taz turn to ash, Breeze reveals that he is Defcon’s son and that he and Kanan are “blood brothers.”

He also says it was Raq who killed their father. What Breeze doesn’t know is that Defcon is not Kanan’s actual father, Detective Howard (Omar Epps). Kanan doesn’t reveal that information and accepts that he and Breeze share a father figure.

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