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Rihanna Calls Herself “Rusty” During Surprise JAŸ-Z Guest Appearance

Rihanna Calls Herself “Rusty” During Surprise JAŸ-Z Guest Appearance

Rihanna reminded the crowd that it’s been a minute since she’s been on stage.

Published on July 14, 2026

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A woman with curly dark hair wearing a black lace bra and a black and blue patterned jacket, posing with a confident expression.
Source: Dennis Leupold for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by P / Dennis Leupold for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna made a rare onstage appearance during the final night of JAŸ-Z’s weekend takeover at Yankee Stadium, and the crowd went crazy. 

Fans haven’t seen RiRi perform in years, so when Hov kicked off “Run This Town,” the stadiums erupted as she walked out from backstage to sing her classic hook. She ept the energy going by performing another fan favorite, “B*tch Better Have My Money.”

Rihanna also reminded the crowd that it’s been a minute since she’s been on stage.

“Y’all know I’m rusty, right? It’s been awhile. Y’all with me right now?”

Even with the long hiatus, fans online agreed she look liked she never left, instantly reigniting conversations about when she’ll finally drop another album.

The last time fans saw the Work singer perform was during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she famously revealed she was pregnant. Since the, Rihanna has focused on motherhood, growing her Fenty empire, and supporting her man, A$AP Rocky.

Rocky recently ended his own lengthy music hiatus with the release of Don’t Be Dumb, his first album in eight years.

While Rih did release “Friend Of Mine” for The Smurfs soundtrack, fans still haven’t gotten a full-length album since ANTI dropped in 2016.

Whether this was just a random moment or a sign that new music is finally on the way, the Navy may finally be inching closer to Rihanna’s return.

Rihanna Calls Herself “Rusty” During Surprise JAŸ-Z Guest Appearance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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