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Ride With Remedy: Freestyles

Carolina Bugs Returns to the Mic on DJ Remedy Freestyles

Carolina Bugs Returns to the Mic on DJ Remedy Freestyles Episode 112

Published on July 16, 2026

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Rapper Carolina Bugs, whose real name is Junius Murray, appeared on DJ Remedy Freestyles, Episode 112, on K97.5 in 2026, marking his return to music after time away from the game.

Bugs, who represents Duplin County, North Carolina, said the pull of the music brought him back to recording.

“Just hearing the music, man. That good feeling,” Bugs said when asked about his motivation.

During the interview, Bugs praised veteran artists who continue to perform into their 50s, pointing to Jadakiss, Fat Joe and T.I., who recently landed a No. 1 record after nearly a decade. He argued that longevity in rap mirrors longevity in acting.

Bugs also named the artists in his current rotation, including the Griselda collective and Memphis rapper Don Trip, whom he credited for consistent output.

Reflecting on how the industry has shifted toward independence, Bugs said the greatest advantage for artists today is direct connection with listeners.

“You can build a community,” Bugs said, noting that artists can sustain careers without major awards or mainstream television exposure.

The conversation turned personal when Bugs discussed his family. His oldest son recently graduated from Central, and another child is preparing for college.

“We’re giving our kids a chance that we didn’t receive,” Bugs said.

Bugs closed the episode with a freestyle that drew praise from DJ Remedy for its honesty. One line stood out to the host.

“I could paint a pretty picture, but my shit be too ugly,” Bugs rapped, a bar Remedy called relatable and authentic.

Bugs said he is preparing new material. He plans to release his Focus EP around Labor Day, followed by a full project by the end of the year.

Fans can follow Bugs on Instagram at Carolinabugs_Tsunami and on TikTok at Tsunami_Bugs.

DJ Remedy Freestyles airs on K97.5.

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