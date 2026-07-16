Source: Reach Media / Radio One

From Rejection to Reinvention: Jasmine Burke Gets Real

Actress, filmmaker, and author Jasmine Burke sat down with digital producer JEREMIAHLIKETHEBIBLE for a candid conversation on TheMorningHustle.com, tracing her 20-year journey from a public setback to defining her own creative lane.

Burke first stepped into the spotlight 20 years ago on MTV’s Making the Band 3. But when her name wasn’t called on live TV in Times Square, the dream cracked wide open. She headed back to Atlanta, sank into a deep depression, and waited tables, where customers still recognized her and asked for autographs. That humbling season became the foundation for everything that came next.



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Told she was beautiful her whole life, Burke learned early that looks don’t sustain a career. Her mother kept it real with her, and she built her craft around “ferocious” icons like Diana Ross, Cicely Tyson, and Tina Turner. Today she chases gritty, human roles over vanity every time.

She also opened up about the beauty of independent film, a space where “we all do everything,” from acting to holding lights to bringing a pot of spaghetti to feed the crew. That community spirit stands in sharp contrast to wasteful big-budget sets.

Burke revealed she turned down solo music deals from heavyweights Jimmy Iovine and Johnny Wright. She once believed music had to be “larger than life,” but now she embraces a simpler, independent approach.

Her latest chapter includes the contemporary gospel film Yesterday Today Forever and her self-produced YouTube series Love Jazzy. She was recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series for role in Beyond The Gates.

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Jasmine Burke Didn't Make The Band, But She's Made It was originally published on themorninghustle.com