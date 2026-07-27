Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: FBI Investigates Nolan Wells Case, New Tariffs, and More

✕

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From federal investigations to a landmark tribute honoring a civil rights icon, here’s a closer look at the stories shaping our world this week.

READ MORE STORIES

FBI Investigates in Nolan Wells Case

The FBI has launched an official investigation into reported threats against public officials and the individuals who accompanied 18-year-old Nolan Wells before his death. The probe signals federal attention on a case that continues to stir strong emotions nationwide. Adding to the tension, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves publicly blamed civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton for inciting hostility, accusing the two of stoking division for personal gain. The accusations have drawn sharp reactions, placing the case at the center of a larger conversation about justice and accountability.

RELATED STORY: Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either?