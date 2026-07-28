21 Savage Ferally Fiends For Baby No. 2 With Latto After She Freely Flaunts Her Post-ClayCo Child Curves—’Can We Have Another Pleaseeeeeeee’

21 Savage asks Latto to have another child, expressing his desire for her curvy figure

Latto's newborn daughter strongly resembles 21 Savage, much to Latto's dismay

Latto and 21 Savage's relationship and their daughter's birth were major pop culture events

As Latto continues freely flaunting her bangin’ baaawdy, her “Big Papa” is proving he loves his Big Mama’s copious curves, so much so that he’s ferally fiending to give her another 21 Savage seed.

Source: Anna Webber / Prince Williams

Over the weekend, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared a clip from her “Okayyy” music video featuring Doja Cat highlighting her taut tummy and copious curves. Amid fans gushing over her gorgeous look in the featurette, 21 Savage hopped on social media to ask his longtime love/mother of his child if they could have another kid, following the birth of their daughter in May.

“Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeee,” he wrote over a still from the music video.

Latto later followed up with another figure-flaunting video, this time on a yacht.

Latto Previously Discussed Motherhood With Monica

All of this comes amid Latto opening up about her transition into parenthood during a candid conversation with R&B icon Monica for Essence. Sharing insights into her personal life, the rapper revealed that the child she shares with 21 Savage has everyone doing a complete double-take.

According to the new mom, practically everyone in her inner circle agrees that the baby girl is the spitting image of her father. While Latto and 21 have kept their relationship largely private over the years, the rapstress confirmed their romance alongside her pregnancy announcement, making their daughter one of the most talked-about pop-culture moments of the year. Still, seeing her partner’s face when looking at her child prompts a hilariously relatable reaction from her.

During her Essence sit-down, the superstar joked about how funny it is that mothers put in all the work only for the baby to favor the dad.

“That just be pissing me off ’cause I’m the one carrying her,” she joked with Monica. “And that’s my little girl. But I will say she’s got my dimple. She got my curls–curly girly. That’s about it right now. Definitely look like her daddy.”

Beyond the physical resemblance, the hitmaker noted that her newborn is already showing off a big, expressive personality, even attempting to talk back. This even prompted a funny warning from her own father. “My daddy told me, he was like, ‘Dang, I really wanted you to have a boy, but it makes sense ’cause she going to be your karma,'” she recalled. “And if that’s the case, just pray for me ’cause I wasn’t the easiest out of the two.”

The baby girl marks the fourth child for 21 Savage, who already has two older sons with Keyanna Joseph and a daughter from a prior relationship. She later cleared up online chatter during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, clarifying that Joseph and 21 Savage are no longer married, setting the record straight.

What do YOU think about “Big Papa” 21 Savage ferally fiending for Latto? Honestly, can you blame him?

21 Savage Ferally Fiends For Baby No. 2 With Latto After She Freely Flaunts Her Post-ClayCo Child Curves—’Can We Have Another Pleaseeeeeeee’ was originally published on bossip.com