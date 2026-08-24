Texas Roadhouse Responds to Viral Racist Food-Tampering Allegations

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Texas Roadhouse is responding to a viral social media allegation accusing restaurant employees of deliberately contaminating food ordered by Black customers.

The claim has spread across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X, prompting some users to call for a boycott of the popular steakhouse chain. Texas Roadhouse, however, says the allegations are “completely unfounded” and has launched an internal investigation.

Where the Allegation Started

The controversy reportedly began with a video discussing an alleged post from a private Facebook group called “White and Proud.”

According to the claim, the group had more than 400,000 members and allegedly included white restaurant workers discussing intentionally contaminating food ordered by Black customers. The alleged post mentioned behaviors such as touching food, licking fingers, and spitting on rolls.

Texas Roadhouse and Logan’s Roadhouse were both named in the allegation. The claim also suggested that some restaurant cooks were involved.

However, there has been no publicly verified screenshot of the alleged post, and no confirmed evidence has established the size of the group, its membership, or any connection between the alleged post and either restaurant chain.

No specific restaurant location, employee, customer, or confirmed food-tampering incident has been identified.

Social Media Users Call for a Boycott

Despite the lack of verified evidence, the allegation spread quickly online.

Some users began encouraging Black customers and their supporters to stop patronizing Texas Roadhouse. The calls for a boycott gained traction as the story circulated across multiple social media platforms.

An X user who helped amplify the allegation later said the claim was a hoax and apologized for spreading it.

Texas Roadhouse Responds

Texas Roadhouse addressed the controversy directly on social media, emphasizing that the company does not tolerate discrimination or mistreatment.

“We do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or mistreatment of any kind,” the company said, adding that employees are expected to treat customers with dignity and care.

The restaurant later issued a stronger response, saying it takes the allegations seriously while maintaining that they are not supported by the evidence available to the company.

“We believe it to be completely unfounded and we take every accusation toward our brand seriously,” Texas Roadhouse said.

The company said it has launched an investigation and remains committed to treating every customer with “respect, dignity, and the Legendary Service they deserve.”

What About Logan’s Roadhouse?

Logan’s Roadhouse was also mentioned in the viral allegation, but the company has not publicly addressed the claim.

At this point, there is no publicly confirmed evidence tying either restaurant chain to the alleged food-tampering activity described in the viral post.

As the controversy continues to circulate online, the situation serves as another reminder of how quickly unverified claims can spread across social media before the facts are established.

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