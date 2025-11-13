Bad & Boujee New Year’s Eve Bash

Get ready to step into the new year with the ultimate celebration! K97.5 is bringing the biggest New Year’s Eve party to Pickleback, located at 711 Rigsbee Avenue in Durham.

Join us from 9 PM to 2 AM as we bring in 2026 in style. Hosted by K97.5’s own Big Mo and RoyalTea with DJ Remedy and DJ Problem. This is the only place you’ll want to be when the clock strikes midnight.

This experience is all about good vibes and great company. We are also offering a heated party tent!

This is more than just a party; it’s a community celebration. Grab your tickets now at myticketslive.net and let’s party into the New Year together.