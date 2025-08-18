Bashment Reloaded – The Ultimate Caribbean Day Party Part 2

- Date/time: Aug 30, 3:00pm to 9:30pm
- Venue: Bashment Lot
- Address: 412 W Davie Street, Downtown, Raleigh, NC
- Web: https://tinyurl.com/BashmentReloadedDayParty2
Get ready for the vibes, Raleigh! Be Great and Inspire, in collaboration with
Bashment Vibes NC & Gem2Stylez Events, present Bashment Reloaded, the second edition of the Ultimate Caribbean Day Party.
📅 Saturday, August 30th, 2025
🕒 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 412 W Davie Street, Downtown Raleigh, NC
🎵 Music by:
DJ Don
DJ Supadane
DJ Guinezz
DJ Special K
🎶 Expect the hottest in Dancehall | Soca | Afro Beats
🎤 Hosted by: Surprise Guest Host
⭐ Special Guests: DHQ Dria & Fete Crashers
💥 Incredible music, high-energy vibes, and a Caribbean celebration like no other — all for a great cause.
All proceeds go to Be Great and Inspire Non-Profit.
📞 For VIP & Booths: Call (919) 374-0683
📱 Follow: @bashmentvibesnc