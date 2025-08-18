Bashment Reloaded – The Ultimate Caribbean Day Party Part 2

Get ready for the vibes, Raleigh! Be Great and Inspire, in collaboration with

Bashment Vibes NC & Gem2Stylez Events, present Bashment Reloaded, the second edition of the Ultimate Caribbean Day Party.

📅 Saturday, August 30th, 2025

🕒 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 412 W Davie Street, Downtown Raleigh, NC

🎵 Music by:

DJ Don

DJ Supadane

DJ Guinezz

DJ Special K

🎶 Expect the hottest in Dancehall | Soca | Afro Beats

🎤 Hosted by: Surprise Guest Host

⭐ Special Guests: DHQ Dria & Fete Crashers

💥 Incredible music, high-energy vibes, and a Caribbean celebration like no other — all for a great cause.

All proceeds go to Be Great and Inspire Non-Profit.

📞 For VIP & Booths: Call (919) 374-0683

📱 Follow: @bashmentvibesnc