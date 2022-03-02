Dreamville Festival 2022

The second annual Dreamville Festival will once again provide a thoughtfully-curated, multi-stage music event from J. Cole, who himself was raised in nearby Fayetteville, North Carolina. The festival offers an opportunity for J. Cole to give back to his home state that has helped shape the artist he has become with a one-of-a-kind celebration of local culture, food, and art that also features a curated selection of music performers blending together some of today’s biggest national acts with exciting up-and-comers.

The festival itself aims to provide a unique opportunity for locals and traveling visitors alike to gather and enjoy a music celebration in one of Raleigh’s most beautiful and historic locations, Dorothea Dix Park – Raleigh’s largest city park with over 300 acres of public greenspace. Dreamville Festival’s ultimate goal is to not only have a positive and substantial economic and cultural impact on the city itself and the surrounding region but also to be one of the most anticipated annual events in the city – one that is a perfect complement to the existing event landscape and cultural fabric of the City of Raleigh.

You can buy tickets here.

