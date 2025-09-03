Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert – GHOE 2025

Add to Calendar
Diamond Life Concerts - GHOE Revised

The GHOE Concert 2025

Get ready for the biggest night of the year! The N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert – GHOE 2025 is taking over on Saturday, October 11th with a lineup you don’t want to miss.

  • Glorilla
  • PartyNextDoor
  • Queen Naija
  • Fridayy
  • Big Boogie

It’s all happening at the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, where the music, the energy, and the culture collide. Be part of the ultimate homecoming celebration.

Get tickets now at ticketmaster.com! 

Diamond Life Concerts - GHOE Revised

Source: Diamond Life Concerts / Diamond Life Concerts

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close