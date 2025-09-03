The GHOE Concert 2025

Get ready for the biggest night of the year! The N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert – GHOE 2025 is taking over on Saturday, October 11th with a lineup you don’t want to miss.

Glorilla

PartyNextDoor

Queen Naija

Fridayy

Big Boogie

It’s all happening at the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, where the music, the energy, and the culture collide. Be part of the ultimate homecoming celebration.

Get tickets now at ticketmaster.com!