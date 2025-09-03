- Date/time: Oct 11
- Venue: First Horizon Coliseum
- Address: Greensboro, NC
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ncat-homecoming-concert-greensboro-north-carolina-10-11-2025/event/2D0062EFAE945285
The GHOE Concert 2025
Get ready for the biggest night of the year! The N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert – GHOE 2025 is taking over on Saturday, October 11th with a lineup you don’t want to miss.
- Glorilla
- PartyNextDoor
- Queen Naija
- Fridayy
- Big Boogie
It’s all happening at the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, where the music, the energy, and the culture collide. Be part of the ultimate homecoming celebration.
Get tickets now at ticketmaster.com!