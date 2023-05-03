North Carolina Museum of Art ~ Ruth E. Carter

- Date/time: April 1st to August 6th
- Venue: North Carolina Museum of Art
Black Panther. Malcom X. Selma.
Experience the iconic work of Academy Award Winning Costume Designer,
Ruth E. Carter at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
More than 60 original garments that have defined generations through film and TV are on view now through August 6.
Buy your tickets at NCArtMuseum.org/Afrofuturism today!
More from K97.5
-
Ouch! Bhad Bhabie Reflects On Removing Five Chief Keef Tattoos
-
R. Kelly Transferred To Prison in Granville County
-
Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
NFL Suspends Players From Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders For Gambling
-
Ex-Writer Sues World Wrestling Entertainment After Rebuffing “Racist” Scripts
-
City Of Rocky Mount To Celebrate Arbor Day April 28th
-
Karen Clark's Mother's Day Weekend Jazz Brunch