Metro Boomin’s new album, “Futuristic Summa“, hosted by DJ Spinz, came out of nowhere, and fans can’t get enough.

The project taps deep into the mid-2000s party sound that artists like Roscoe Dash, J Money, Young Dro, and Waka Flocka Flame helped make iconic. With bouncy beats, chant-style hooks, and that signature Southern energy, it’s a full-on time machine to the days of MySpace, tall tees, and learning the “jerk” or “dougie” in your bedroom mirror.

The nostalgia hit hard. Right after the album dropped, social media flooded with old high school pics, throwback outfits, and screenshots of embarrassing Facebook statuses from 2010. It’s clear Metro struck a chord, not just with the sound, but with the culture around it.

This release is a major curveball coming off his 2024 collab with Future, “We Don’t Trust You”. That album gave us hits like “Young Metro,” “Like That” (which sparked the Kendrick vs. Drake beef), and “Type Sh*t.” Naturally, fans thought he’d keep riding that wave. Instead, Metro hit reset and dove into a completely different vibe, and it paid off.

For longtime fans, Futuristic Summa feels like reliving high school house parties and spinning LimeWire mixtapes. For newer listeners, it’s an introduction to a style that once ruled Southern clubs and ringtones. Either way, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. DJ Spinz hosting adds even more authenticity to the project. He was there when this sound first blew up, and his voice ties the whole album together like the DJ drops of old mixtape days.

Young Metro reminded everyone that he’s not just chasing trends, he’s shaping them.

10 Takeaways From Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa” Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Young Dro did NOT play fair. Source:Getty Dro snapped throughout this album, appearing on multiple songs, “They Wanna Have Fun”, Stealin All The Swag”, “WTF Goin”, & more. 2. Yung LA only on one song? No Futuristic Love Part 2? This was a perfect layup. 3. Mixing old futuristic with new futuristic was risky, but worked. Putting Bunna B & J Money on the same song? Putting YK Niece & Quavo in the same song? Chefs kiss 4. Skooly has the best song on the album with “Loose Screws” Source:Getty Nothing else to say, Skooly bodied “Loose Screws”. 5. Where was Fabo? You can’t have a futuristic album and not have Mr.Tatted up on it. 6. Metro Boomin revealed some new producer tags. Source:Getty If you’re a Young Metro fan, you know his tags are a staple 7. Roscoe Dash needs to drop new music ASAP. Source:Getty After hearing Dash on this project, he still sounds amazing. 8. 2 Chainz would have sounded better on “They Wanna Have Fun” rather than Gucci Mane. Source:Getty Don’t get us wrong, Wop stepped on this; however, Tony would’ve been a better fit. 9. Waka Flocka’s aggression was so needed for this album. Source:Getty It added some kick to the gumbo, giving it its own flavor and personality. 10. “Partying & Drinking” was a great song, just not a good fit sonically for this project. Source:EPIC Love that Big 4L made the cut, but it just didn’t fit.