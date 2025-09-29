iPhones remain some of the most popular smartphones in the world because they combine sleek design, powerful performance, and an ecosystem that just works seamlessly together.
Think you know your iPhone inside and out? Think again. Apple hides tons of powerful features inside iOS that most people never touch — but once you learn them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.
Here are 12 iPhone tricks that can save you time, boost productivity, and make your device feel brand new.
12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
1. Schedule Text Messages for Later
Want to send a message.. but now right now? Use this feature to schedule a text for a later day or time.
2. Set Timer to Stop Videos, Podcasts or Music After You Fall Asleep
The iPhone has a secret sleep timer that returns the phone back to the lock screen if you fall asleep in the middle of listening to music, a podcast or watching a video.
3. Turn Your Photos into a Sticker
Press and hold on a subject in a photo (like a person, pet, or object), and your iPhone will cut it out so you can paste it into messages or documents — almost like instant Photoshop.
4. Silence Random Numbers/Unknown Callers
Stop spam calls for good by sending calls from numbers not in your contacts straight to voicemail. (Settings → Phone → Silence Unknown Callers).
5. Car Crash Detection
Crash Detection is designed to detect if you’ve been in a severe car crash in a passenger vehicle. And, if you’re unresponsive after the crash, it can alert emergency services and your emergency contacts for you.
6. Take a Photo Using Your Voice
A quick tip on how to take photos using only your voice.
7. Have Siri Read Your Messages Aloud
Ask Siri to “Read my new messages” and it will dictate your texts without you opening the Messages app.
8. Built-in Document Scanner
No need for third-party apps — the Notes app can scan documents, sign them, and share instantly.
9. Have Siri Find Your Parked Car
If your iPhone is connected to your car’s Bluetooth, Siri can recall, “Where did I park?”
10. Wi-Fi Password Sharing
Hold two iPhones close and you can share Wi-Fi login without typing anything.
11. Facetime Shareplay
You can watch movies, TV shows, or listen to music together during a FaceTime call. Everyone sees and hears the same thing in sync.
12. Boost Audio Recording to Pro Quality
Get better sound from your video recordings using this tip.