2 Chainz Made His City Proud At Birthday Bash ATL 2022

We couldn’t do Birthday Bash ATL without having the city champ 2 Chainz pull up for a show-stopping performance!

Stepping out in a ‘fit that would’ve surely made Whitney Houston proud, the Dope Don’t Sell Itself emcee proved that even after 25 years in the game — can’t forget the Playaz Circle days! — the College Park legend still has more in store for us when it comes to his career.

Get a recap of how 2 Chainz lit up the Birthday Bash ATL stage below:

