7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

The entertainment world was rocked, Friday, when CNN released surveillance footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs viciously attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in 2016. Since the release of the hotel video, dozens of celebrities, disgusted by Diddy’s egregious behavior, have taken to social media to condemn the hip-hop mogul.
The hotel video comes on the heels of Diddy denying the allegations leveraged against him, not only Cassie but dozens of women (and a male producer) who launched civil lawsuits against the hip-hop mogul in recent months.
Cassie bravely exposed the abuse she suffered at the hands of her abuser, Diddy, in the bombshell November 2023 lawsuit that detailed the horrific details. It took only 24 hours for Diddy to settle the lawsuit with Cassie, who reportedly received a large sum of money despite offering to settle the matter privately for $30 million but Diddy allegedly thought she was bluffing.
Diddy Hotel Video
Over the weekend, Diddy issued a bulls*t apology for his behavior in the footage, that Cassie, in her lawsuit, revealed he paid $50,000 for.
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he said in his disingenuous apology video.. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”
It’s unknown how CNN obtained the video. Diddy maintained his innocence just days before the clip was made public. Five days ago, he posted “Time tells truth.” And before that, “a longer post, professing his innocence. “I did not do any of the awful things alleged.”
For those who defended Diddy, the horrifying clip is irrefutable proof. Some of them have taken to social media to denounce the Bad Boy billionaire and condemn domestic violence.
Celebrities like 50 Cent, who has been vocal about Diddy’s abuse for years, Luenell, and Charlamagne tha God, aren’t holding back about Diddy’s behavior. Even apologists Slim Thug and Peter Thomas were made to eat their words. Keep scrolling to see a list of celebrities rallying behind Cassie and denouncing Diddy.
1. Charlamagne tha GodSource:Getty
Charlamagne tha God gave Diddy “Donkey Of The Day,” dragging the disgraced billionaire, his staff and record label for enabling his abusive behavior. “Diddy need his a** beat,” Charlamagne said. While acknowledging Diddy as a hip-hop hero, it didn’t alter his perspective – that Diddy’s apology was not genuine. “I wish Cassie would have had a gun on her and would have shot him right there on the spot,” he continued. “That’s my initial reaction because that’s how I always feel when I see situations like this.”
Charlamagne went on to break down how Diddy is attempting to salvage his professional career, but “it’s time to stop” and do some soul-searching.
Watch the full clip, here.
2. ShyneSource:Getty
Former Bad Boy artist, Shyne, who also served nine years in prison for a club shooting incident with Diddy (the victim maintains it was Diddy who shot her), condemned Diddy’s behavior. In a statement, Shyne wrote,
“I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs Cassie Ventura-Fine. There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen, and the next Prime Minister of Belize, I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior.”
3. 50 CentSource:Getty
One of the most notable people who continued to hold Diddy accountable for his abusive behavior is rapper 50 Cent. When 50 caught wind of the horrifying hotel video, he kept the pressure on the Bad Boy boss by sharing the graphic clip on Instagram with the caption, “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all 🙏🏿”
4. Ryan ClarkSource:Getty
Former NFL player and sports podcaster Ryan Clark, didn’t mince words when it came to Diddy. “Sean Combs is a b*tch,” he blatantly said on his Pivot Podcast. As the father of two little girls, Clark took Diddy to task. “If he did those things, he’s a monster.” Clark believes God and Cassie can forgive Diddy, but as men, “we can say that some things you don’t get to come back from.” Watch the full clip, here.
5. Lil’ ScrappySource:Getty
“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” rapper Lil’ Scrappy was particularly perturbed by the graphic footage and declared he would personally “take a fade” with him. “The way he did shawty was foul, you can tell he been doing that a long time,” he proclaimed in a passionate social media clip. He blasted Diddy and everyone around him who allowed the behavior. “I don’t care about no apology,” he said.
6. LuenellSource:Getty
Comedian Luenell, who drew devil horns on Diddy’s picture in the hall of the iHeartRadio building, also condemned the producer and rapper. “Y’all will believe when we say that Black women are the most disrespected, underserved, under-believed women in society.” Luenell’s message was misguided in places, but ultimately the sentiment is there. “I feel so bad for Cassie. She’s married now, she got children, she’s living her life, but she’s like, ‘I’m gonna go stand up, if this sh*t is going to go down.” Watch the clip, here.
7. Aubrey O’DaySource:Getty
Aubrey O’Day has been vocal about Diddy’s abusive behavior, which she says she experienced during her time in Danity Kane and Making The Band.
“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie,” she wrote on X. “He apologized to the world for seeing what he did.”
Continuing to take him to task, she wrote. “He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it.”