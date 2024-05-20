7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The entertainment world was rocked, Friday, when CNN released surveillance footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs viciously attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in 2016. Since the release of the hotel video, dozens of celebrities, disgusted by Diddy’s egregious behavior, have taken to social media to condemn the hip-hop mogul.

The hotel video comes on the heels of Diddy denying the allegations leveraged against him, not only Cassie but dozens of women (and a male producer) who launched civil lawsuits against the hip-hop mogul in recent months.

MUST READ: Shaved, Sexy, & Serving: A Look Back At Cassie’s Best Hairstyles

Cassie bravely exposed the abuse she suffered at the hands of her abuser, Diddy, in the bombshell November 2023 lawsuit that detailed the horrific details. It took only 24 hours for Diddy to settle the lawsuit with Cassie, who reportedly received a large sum of money despite offering to settle the matter privately for $30 million but Diddy allegedly thought she was bluffing.

Diddy Hotel Video

Over the weekend, Diddy issued a bulls*t apology for his behavior in the footage, that Cassie, in her lawsuit, revealed he paid $50,000 for.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he said in his disingenuous apology video.. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

MUST SEE: Kim Porter Through The Years And The Eyes Of Her Children

It’s unknown how CNN obtained the video. Diddy maintained his innocence just days before the clip was made public. Five days ago, he posted “Time tells truth.” And before that, “a longer post, professing his innocence. “I did not do any of the awful things alleged.”

For those who defended Diddy, the horrifying clip is irrefutable proof. Some of them have taken to social media to denounce the Bad Boy billionaire and condemn domestic violence.

Celebrities like 50 Cent, who has been vocal about Diddy’s abuse for years, Luenell, and Charlamagne tha God, aren’t holding back about Diddy’s behavior. Even apologists Slim Thug and Peter Thomas were made to eat their words. Keep scrolling to see a list of celebrities rallying behind Cassie and denouncing Diddy.

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology was originally published on hellobeautiful.com