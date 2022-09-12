Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Party: Drake, Adele, Offset and More

Your #1 station for hip hop and R&B!

Who would you choose if you could attend one celebrity birthday party in your life?

For many music fans out there there’s only one correct answer.

Beyoncé’s 41st birthday was September 4th, and because of the scheduling around Labor Day Weekend, her official birthday party was pushed to Saturday, September 10th.

That little delay certainly didn’t hamper the guest list.

The A-listers were out in droves to help Bey kick off another year. The festivities went down in a mansion in Bel-Air.

Everyone from Drake, Lizzo, Adele, Offset… the list goes on!

There were also trending questions on the internet surrounding the event. Namely, people were wondering how Bey could pull off such an impressive guest list, and somehow end up with more celebrities at her party than MTV was able to secure for the Video Music Awards!

Keep scrolling to relive some candid shots from Beyoncé’s celebratory evening!

