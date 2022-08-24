K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As today marks the last week of Black Business Month, we decided to look back on a handful of pioneers who laid down the foundation that made Black entrepreneurship the juggernaut it’s become today.

From the groundwork set forth in the Black beauty care business by the legendary Madam C.J. Walker, to female predecessors like Oprah Winfrey who completely changed the structure of modern Black media, we give a salute to the ones who set forth the original example of what it actually means to Buy Black.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As you can see in a recent social media post from the revamped MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker (seen above), the legacy of America’s first self-made female millionaire is still going strong over a century after her passing in 1919. When you look at what pop superstar Rihanna is currently achieving with her own line of Fenty Beauty cosmetics and skincare, it’s easy to see how historic moves made decades prior by women like the aforementioned Walker, and Sarah Breedlove before her, helped Rih to become America’s youngest self-made female billionaire.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

A huge part of Black culture is understanding that we can’t know where we’re going without first discovering where we came from. We can only hope that the men and women we chose to highlight on this list can lead by example in furthering your knowledge on what it takes to be successful in business while also navigating the world as a Black person.

From music moguls and finance tycoons to a multimillionaire purveyor of banking and art culture, use this last week of Black Business Month to reflect on 7 key figures in the history of Black entrepreneurship:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Business Month: 7 Trailblazers In The History Of Black Entrepreneurship was originally published on blackamericaweb.com