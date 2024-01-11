K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A new rap beef is emerging between some burgeoning women in the Jamaican music scene.

However, it all stems from Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, who dated Stefflon Don for roughly two years from 2019 to 2021 and was linked to Jada Kingdom last year.

Kingdom appears to have moved on and is romancing rapper Pardison Fontaine. Still, the beef between the new women has sparked after Stefflon released a new song, “Dat A Dat,” where she raps about an anonymous fellow female rapper having sex with men to pay for flights, having a high body count, and sleeping with her boyfriend.

Since then, the two have gone back and forth. Kingdom reportedly has responded to the song during an Instagram Live, dismissing the tension, saying, “It’s weird because it’s behind a man… this n-gga is for everybody. Last year she pass her remarks, I said nothing.”

She then responded by dropping a song of her own entitled “London Bed,” which is said to sample a Burna Boy song.

Kingdom’s been getting a ton of attention online amid her new relationship with Pardison Fontaine but has grown in popularity since her debut single “Love Situations” in 2017.

She recently spoke to CLASH magazine about her career and the importance of being fearless, which has proved itself in her alleged on-wax beef.

“As I always say, put your foot down and don’t take shit from nobody! Speak your mind, don’t ask for too many favours and wait until you can do certain things YOUR way,” she told CLASH. “We don’t do ass kissin’, no time, no day! Keep going, and don’t spread your legs! If you can’t get it done now, girl, do it yourself a bit later. Don’t let these people have their way, tell them to f-ck off and do your thing! Nothing is going anywhere; time is the master!”

CASSIUS Gems: Jada Kingdom’s Sexiest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com