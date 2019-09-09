Chrissy Teigen Cooks President Trump On Twitter, Calls Him A “P*ssy Ass B*tch”

Chrissy Teigen has become something of a legend via Twitter, using razor-sharp wit to great effect on the social media service while inspiring a hell of a lot of laughs. The wife of R&B singer John Legend became the target of one of President Donald Trump’s zany Twitter rants, prompting the model to fire back and call the former business mogul a p*ssy ass b*tch.”

Trump went on one of his typical early Twitter sprees on Sunday, calling attention to the push for criminal justice reform and slamming President Barack Obama in the process for, in his words, “couldn’t come close” to getting the bill signed. Trump’s critique came after an NBC Nightly News town hall featuring John Legend and hosted by Lester Holt from inside Sing Sing Prison, and the criminal justice reform bill came up in the discussion.

The president went on a four-tweet rampage over Republicans not being mentioned for bringing the bipartisan bill into fruition, taking swipes at Legend and his wife, writing, “Guys like boring musician, [John Legend] and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Teigen took the bait and railed on President Trump as only she can, prompting a number of retweets and responses to boot. Along with her name, the hashtag #FilthyMouthWife has also cropped up in the top trending topics across the nation.

Check out the chatter below.

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

