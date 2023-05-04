Happy Cinco de Mayo!
What exactly is Cinco de Mayo you asked? While to most Americans it became a party holiday but its a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.
If you’re interested in Mexican food and a good vibe, Charlotte’s diverse selection of Mexican restaurants will satisfy your taco and tequila needs.
Here are some options:
Cinco de Mayo! Best Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte to Celebrate was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
1. Three Amigos Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Area: Plaza Midwood
Address: 2917 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Website: https://www.threeamigoscharlotte.com/
Enjoy enchiladas from Puebla and Jalisco as well as Seafood dishes from Vera Cruz. Our Tacos autenticos provide a glimpse into the street food you’ll find in Mexico City as well as throughout the region. Experience state by state the flavors that make Mexico one of the most culinarily rich countries in the world.
2. Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar
Area: Wesley Heights
Address: 1500 W Morehead St A.
Website: https://www.eatquefresa.com/
Que Onda Tacos for tasty tacos, burritos, bowls, and more. Margaritas in refreshing and creative flavors, and Charlotte’s very first soft-serve margaritas.
3. SouthBound
Area: South End
Address: 2433 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Website: https://eatsouthbound.com/
A truly unique Baja vibe, open air concept inspired by the streets of Southern California. High quality, fresh ingredients, locally sourced where possible. Fresh avocados, authentic street corn, craft margaritas with house squeezed juices all tying together to create the ultimate SoCal dining experience
4. Bakersfield
Area: Dilworth
Address: 1301 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Website: http://www.bakersfieldtacos.com/menu/
Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive.
5. Salsas Mexican Grille
Area: Steele Creek/Ayrsley
Address: 2015 Ayrsley Town Blvd #102, Charlotte, NC 28273
Website: https://salsasmexicangrille.com/
At Salsa’s, they pride ourselves in providing the best Mexican Cuisine around. First, you have to start with quality ingredients. From the use of USDA Certified meats to fresh fruits, vegetables, and spices, our basic ingredients to provide high-quality food to our customers.
6. Paco's Tacos and Tequila
Area: Southpark
Location: 6401 Morrison Boulevard, Suite 8A
Website: https://www.pacostacosandtequila.com/
From the wood-fired grilled fajitas to the cheese enchiladas with chili con carne, Paco’s menu showcases the freshest quality ingredients. The deliciousness is in our details. Each dish was crafted under the expert guidance of James Beard award-winning Tex-Mex culinary expert and cookbook author, Rob Walsh.
7. Bargarita
Area: NoDa
Address: 3221 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Website: https://www.bargaritanoda.com/
NoDa’s Neighborhood Bar & Home of the $6 Everyday Shot. We like to party!
8. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Area: Steele Creek
Address: 4824 Berewick Town Center Dr Charlotte, NC 28273
Website: https://margaritasrestaurantsc.com/
Immerse yourself in our relaxed environment, enjoy the decor, the entrees, the drinks, the experience, and most of all, our staff. You just may fall in love with Mexican food all over again.
9. La Capital MX
Area: South End
Address: 1910 S Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203
Website: https://www.lacapitalmxclt.com/
The finest food and drink menus in town. Choose from one of our several upscale Mexican specialties or explore our extensive cocktail list!
10. Que Onda Tacos + Tequila
Area: Uptown
Address (multiple locations): 333 W Trade, St Suite 101 Charlotte, NC 28202
Website: https://www.queondatacos.com/
Your favorite Mexican hang out spot! Street Tacos, 100% Blue Agave Tequila & Mexican + Local Tarros (Beer) are flowing alongside regional inspired Mexican Comfort flavors!