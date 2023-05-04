K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

What exactly is Cinco de Mayo you asked? While to most Americans it became a party holiday but its a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

If you’re interested in Mexican food and a good vibe, Charlotte’s diverse selection of Mexican restaurants will satisfy your taco and tequila needs.

Here are some options:

Cinco de Mayo! Best Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte to Celebrate was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com