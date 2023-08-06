Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Wings Join Forces In First-of-Its-Kind Multi-Year Jersey Patch Sponsorship

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

During a press conference on Sunday, August 6th, the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Wings announced an official partnership and Initiative at College Park Center in Arlington,Texas.

“With her along the way” is the motto of GEM (Girls Empowered By Mavericks) initiative, which connects the NBA and WNBA teams with the goal to “engage, inspire and empower young women through the use of physical activity as a backdrop to their development and success.” The Dallas Mavericks’ GEM logo will be featured on the abdomen of Wings players jersey’s for all home and road games throughout the multi-year agreement.

97.9 The Beat DJ, Dallas Mavericks host and Wings consultant, Poizon Ivy welcomed fans and media, presenting Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Greg Bibb, President and CEO of the Dallas Wings, Latricia Trammell, and other team executives for the unveiling of the new and stylish jersey patch.

“The Mavericks have worked hard to build the best youth-focused programming in the NBA,” stated Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb. “We are incredibly proud to partner with their organization to extend and expand the GEM programs reach throughout North Texas. We are grateful to Cynt Marshall, Mark Cuban and the Mavericks leadership for their commitment to this innovative sponsorship and we look forward to working with them to empower girls through the sport of basketball.”

When asked about the significance of the main patch placement on the jersey by on-air personality Spaceboifresh, Cynt Marshall responded, “It was all Greg Bibb; we were more focused on the programming and coming together in a variety of ways.” Said Marshall.”We see GEM participants as the talent pool to represent future women in sports, business and other careers, and we are emboldened to move the needle towards female representation and equality.”

In addition to the GEM branding on the jerseys, Wings players and coaches will be fully incorporated into GEM programming throughout the year, reaching over 3,000 girls in North Texas each year exposing them to all aspects including front desk operations.

Participants will also experience Basketball camps, health and wellness clinics, financial empowerment classes presented by TIAA, and workshops focused on how sports play an important part in developing leadership qualities, inclusion, and academic achievement are among the many of the benefits.

GEM was also the presenting sponsor of today’s Inspiring Women Game against the Sky. The Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Award was presented to Marshall as part of the celebrations.

