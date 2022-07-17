Everything You Might’ve Missed At Birthday Bash ATL 2022

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Not to brag, but Birthday Bash ATL this year was one of the most lit shows in the history of our concert series!

From performances by some of the biggest acts out of the South, including Kali, Sleazyworld Go, Trinidad James and a stellar headlining set from Yo Gotti & the CMG Label — just to name a few! — to the engaging reaction to our “Athlete of the Mic” competition, let’s just say this will be the one that’s talked about all year long!

Get a look below at everything you may have missed at Birthday Bash ATL 2022 if you were watching from home or via social media — don’t worry, we got you!

